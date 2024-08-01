Gildan Activewear's (GIL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.04K Followers

Gildan Activewear's (NYSE:GIL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessy Hayem - Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Glenn Chamandy - President and Chief Executive Officer
Rhodri Harries - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
Chuck Ward - President, Sales, Marketing and Distribution

Conference Call Participants

Paul Lejuez - Citigroup
Mark Petrie - CIBC
Brian Morrison - TD Cowen
Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank Financial
Martin Landry - Stifel
Jay Sole - UBS
Stephen McLeod - BMO Capital Markets
Chris Li - Desjardins

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q2 2024 Gildan Activewear Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Jessy Hayem, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jessy Hayem

Thank you, Jeannie. Good morning, everyone. Earlier we issued a press release announcing our results for the second quarter of 2024, along with our interim shareholder report containing management's discussion and analysis, as well as consolidated financial statements. These documents are expected to be filed with the Canadian Securities and Regulatory Authorities and the US Securities Commission today, and they'll also be available on our corporate website.

Joining me on the call today are Glenn Chamandy, President and CEO of Gildan; Rhod Harries, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer; and Chuck Ward, President, Sales, Marketing and Distribution. This morning, we'll take you through the results for the quarter and then a question-and-answer session will follow.

Before we begin, please take note that certain statements included in this conference call may

Recommended For You

About GIL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GIL

Trending Analysis

Trending News