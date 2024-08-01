Lya_Cattel

In March 2023, when WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), formerly known as Weight Watchers International, announced the acquisition of the telehealth platform Sequence, I thought the strong positive market reaction to this new development failed to reflect the true economic picture facing the company. I rated WW stock a sell back then. Since then, WW International stock has lost almost 80% of its value, burning investors.

I love investing in turnaround companies. With WW reporting Q2 earnings yesterday, I revisited the company to evaluate whether a turnaround is on the cards. This may not be what you want to hear if you are a WW bull, but my findings suggest that the company's prospects are not bright enough to believe in a turnaround any time soon.

Second Quarter Earnings Recap

WW stock crashed more than 15% after reporting Q2 earnings, despite the company beating analyst estimates for earnings. The company reported GAAP EPS of 29 cents against expectations of 26 cents. Revenue declined almost 11% YoY to $202.1 million, which does not come as a surprise given the struggles the company is facing today to retain subscribers. In Q2, subscribers declined 6% while enrollments in workshops also trended lower, coinciding with the company's strategic decision to pivot from in-person workshops. Dampening investor sentiment further, WW slashed the full-year revenue guidance to a low-end target of $770 million from $830 million previously.

The company, to stop the bleeding, announced a restructuring program that aims to bring in $100 million in annualized savings. WW will reduce its headcount as part of this restructuring program to cut costs.

WW's Q2 performance was largely in line with my estimates and as discussed below, I believe there is more pain in store for investors in the coming quarters.

Cannibalization Threats Cannot Be Ignored

WW, since its acquisition of Sequence, has aggressively expanded into clinical services to help users "address the biological factors that can prevent weight loss." At the end of Q2, there were 81,000 clinical subscribers, which has grown from around 37,000 in Q2 2023 when WW completed the acquisition of Sequence. Sequentially, however, clinical subscribers declined from 81,000 to 87,000.

Exhibit 1: WW subscribers by category as of Q2 2024

Although this stellar growth of clinical subscribers may sound encouraging at first, a deeper dive reveals two major risks arising from this growth.

WW's core business, which is centered on promoting its users to lose and maintain weight to improve their health and wellness, will come under pressure from the growth of GLP-1 drugs eventually. The clinical services business will face major competitive threats in the future.

The competition in the GLP-1 market is already ripe. In the coming years, WW will have to compete with obesity medicine specialists, telehealth companies, other weight loss program operators that expand into clinical services, and large-scale drug manufacturers that may consider expanding into clinical services. With the FDA giving the green light to many weight loss drugs in the recent past, the risk of increased competition in the clinical services sector is very high.

Exhibit 2: FDA-approved weight loss medications

GoodRx Health

WW's diversification efforts, despite proving to be effective in the short run, may end up hurting the company and its investors badly eventually. These efforts will cannibalize revenue from its core business, only to see increased competition making life difficult for the company in this new segment.

Less Room To Enjoy Competitive Advantages With The New Business Strategy

WW's initial success came on the back of the rapid growth of its in-person workshops. Over the last couple of years, the company has made progress with its strategic decision to phase out workshops slowly to promote digital subscriptions. Today, WW is focused on growing its digital subscription business alongside the clinical business. From around 3,300 before the pandemic, in-person workshops in the U.S. have dwindled to around 1,000 today, which highlights the strategy pivot of the company.

This strategy, in my opinion, exposes WW to several risks that limit the potential for long-term competitive advantages. The lack of room for personalized interactions and community engagement, the major hit to brand perception, and increased competition in the online wellness subscription products market are some of these key risks.

Below are some popular online subscription platforms that offer wellness subscription solutions similar to WW. Although there can be some differences in the solutions they offer, WW and these players are all fighting for a share in a fragmented market.

Noom.

MyFitnessPal.

Jenny Craig.

Aaptiv.

Lose It!

As a long-term-oriented investor, there is nothing more exciting for me than seeing a company with the potential to enjoy competitive advantages that lead to sustainable earnings growth. The opposite is true as well. WW has become a less appealing company in my eyes with its new strategy, as it has shrunk the company's potential to enjoy competitive advantages.

The lack of a competitive advantage exposes WW to many risks that limit long-term growth potential. The increased price sensitivity among consumers limits the company's ability to hike prices to boost revenue. On the other hand, this has forced WW to aggressively spend on marketing to attract new customers and retain them, which, I believe, will be a feature of the business in the foreseeable future, limiting the potential for operating leverage.

The Numbers Tell The Story

WW has lost more than 95% of its market value in the past 5 years, which does not come as a surprise given the lackluster financial performance of the company. In July 2018, WW stock was trading as high as $100, but things took a turn for the worse in the following years. The company failed to keep up with the dynamic changes in the health and wellness industry despite changing its corporate name to embrace the new trend of focusing on wellness, not weight loss.

Exhibit 3: WW revenue

FinChat

Operating margins have deteriorated substantially during this period, with the company forced to boost its marketing budget to remain relevant.

Exhibit 4: WW Operating margin

FinChat

WW's margins cannot be expected to recover meaningfully in the foreseeable future, and I believe revenue growth will also be lackluster. The company's struggles can perfectly be summed up by its disappointing financial performance in the past five years.

Avoiding A Catastrophe

WW International, Inc. has already caused a lot of pain for investors, and I believe there is more in store. I do not see WW's membership churn improving meaningfully to allow the company to take a step back on the aggressive marketing spending it is forced to incur today. In Q2, marketing expenses reached $54 million, or 27% of revenue. Although WW is not facing a threat of bankruptcy in the near future, a continuation of losses will keep WW stock at depressed valuation levels, leaving no room for capital appreciation.

In the worst-case scenario, the decline in core memberships amid increasing competition will push WW out of business. WW has yet to prove that combining a clinical service business such as Sequence with a subscription-based wellness program is a recipe for long-term success. This unproven strategy, in my opinion, poses a major risk for investors as a lot can still go wrong.

In the face of these risks, I believe it makes sense for investors to avoid WW stock at any cost.

Risks To The Thesis

If WW International, Inc. finds some middle ground to allow its clinical services business to coexist with its core membership business, the company may see a turnaround in fortunes. Although this seems unlikely given the nature of the two business lines, it is still too early to completely rule out this probability.

The substantial short interest in WW, which is currently at around 18% of the float, may pave the way for a short squeeze if WW reports better-than-expected numbers, which is another risk to the bear thesis. However, I believe such short-lived optimism will not last long until the company shows a more meaningful turnaround in its prospects, which is not limited to beating analyst estimates in just one quarter.

Takeaway

WW is strategically shifting to a new business model that is centered around its clinical business. Although the success of the clinical services business has given some investors hope for a recovery, eventually, this success may impact the chances of WW enjoying competitive advantages. While I acknowledge and appreciate the recent actions taken by the WW management to revive growth, I cannot rule out the possibility of changing industry dynamics driving WW out of business eventually.

