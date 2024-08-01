Perion Network Q2 Results: Decent Quarter, But Confidence Remains Shaky

VTT Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) reported its Q2 ’24 results, so I wanted to go through them and give some comments on the situation and update on my position. The quarter wasn’t bad in my opinion, with decent promise in diversification efforts, however, the company still has a lot to do to regain investor confidence. I am downgrading to a buy for now.

The last time I covered the company was back in April when I said the company's financial position was solid, the acquisition of Hivestack was a good move to diversify, and it had consistent revenue growth. All that was proven wrong by the company in the following days when it announced a massive cut in its guidance and the shares proceeded to fall another 40%.

Q2 Results

So, the company’s top line came in at $108.7m, which is down 39% y/y. It was a slight beat of almost $2m according to SA. Q2 non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.26, a beat of $0.09 a share. Digging a little deeper, the company’s technologies saw great growth numbers, which softened the blow of the changes made by Microsoft (MSFT) Bing Search. In Retail media, the company saw 75% growth y/y, 42% growth in CTV Advertising, and 41% growth in Digital-out-of-home. Nevertheless, due to the changes with Bing, Search advertising revenues decreased by 57% y/y and accounted for a third of total revenue, highlighting the risks of not being very well diversified. A positive from this situation is the company’s traffic acquisition costs and media buy, or TAC for short has improved 300bps y/y because of the reduction in Search Advertising revenue, which isn’t really a positive at all considering the massive loss of revenue.

So overall, the report is nothing unexpected since the company pre-announced these numbers back in June. The revenue and adjusted EBITDA came in above the guided ranges, but just slightly. However, it is disappointing that this is how everything unfolded but the growth across its other revenue generators softens the blow in my opinion. It seems that the company’s acquisition I mentioned in the previous article, Hivestack, is yielding some great growth numbers, but as I said earlier, I’m not expecting it to contribute positively to margins for a little while longer.

Comments on the Outlook

Any More Rug Pulls?

After being down 70% in the last year, many people are wondering if it’s the bottom yet. I am of course one of those people also. Over the past 2 quarters, the company’s operations changed considerably due to what I thought was a future issue for the company sometime in 2025, which came crashing down much earlier than anyone anticipated. With the massive changes to Bing Search, the company lost a massive revenue generator, and updated guidance followed suit. The unexpected nature of the announcement to investors has caused significant concern. It's clear that rebuilding trust with investors will require time and effort. Given these circumstances, it's understandable to question the accuracy of previous statements.

There was very little mentioned about the debacle of Bing’s situation in the latest transcript. The management essentially reiterated that the impact on the company’s top line from the changes at Bing will represent only 5% going forward. So, it does look like the worst of the drama is behind Perion, but is it though? I’m taking everything they are saying with a grain of salt. I need to see a few of these comments to align in the upcoming quarters. What if the revenues are higher, say double what they said (5% to 10% of revenues, or even more)? That is something not to be taken lightly, and I am not comfortable taking these comments at face value.

Growth Across Many Technologies

Now, if we do take these comments at face value, then the worst is behind. Furthermore, the growth numbers that the other technologies are showing in the latest quarter are very promising, as shown above. It will take a lot of effort for the company to continue to see such growth numbers; however, it does look like the diversification away from one big customer into many different revenue streams so far is coming along nicely. Perion is aggressively expanding its business beyond search advertising. Retail media, Connected CTV, and of course, DOOH are all showing tremendous growth. The management team needs to dust itself off and start focusing on diversification even further, to avoid future concentration risks, so we don’t get blindsided once again. According to the company (which got its info from eMarketer), the opportunity is great. The $700B market opportunity is up for grabs, and the company expects to grab a decent market share of that.

Investor Slides

So, what are they doing in this space to grab it? The main growth engines mentioned above are driving meaningful traffic to the selected clients, such as Burger King (QSR), YouTube (GOOG) CTV, and Walgreens (WBA).

Investor Slides

Cost-Cutting Efficiencies

In the latest transcript, the company announced some changes to the management team. Although no one got fired, quite the opposite. The company’s current CFO, Maoz Sigron will be promoted to COO, while the current SVP of Finance will be promoted to CFO effective August 1st. I don’t think this will make a lot of impact on how the company is going to be operated mainly because there wasn’t any shake-up in the management, just the same people climbed further up the corporate ladder. It looks like the company didn’t have a COO previously, so Maoz Sigron will have his work cut out for him in order to bring efficiencies to the company going forward. When asked about the said cost-cutting measures by an analyst, we didn’t get a clear indication of what they might be right now because his job entails much more than cutting costs. I would have liked some more straightforward answers, so it would be good to get some sort of information in the following quarters regarding this point.

The clickbait network or made-for-advertising as it was referred to, ContentIQ, was shuttered by the company back in May, after some unwanted negative attention that surfaced earlier. Back when PERI acquired the company, ContentIQ had around 50 employees, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that over the next 4 years since acquisition the company only grew in headcount; therefore, there will be some cost savings there.

Cash and Share Buybacks

If we are indeed in a turnaround, I think the company should accelerate its share buyback program aggressively. As of Q2 ’24, the company had over $400m in cash and equivalents, while the company’s market cap currently stands at around $412m as of writing the update. As I mentioned earlier, I see why people would doubt what the management may be saying right now, however, I feel confident that they wouldn’t risk severe legal consequences and outright lie about their cash reserves. There may be some aggressive accounting practices involved that we do not know about, but I don’t think they are using them, therefore, the company’s cash reserves should be used to authorize even more repurchases going forward. In Q2, the company repurchased $20m worth of shares, which is about 5% of the total company at this point, and still has $55m left for the next two quarters and into early 2025. I think if the management believes the company is undervalued at $9 a share, they should increase this number.

Should You Buy Now?

Given the company’s great cash pile and the promising diversification efforts, I like the company at this price and purchased more this morning (31st of July). I will continue to hold the company for a little while longer, mainly because my position is relatively small compared to the rest of the portfolio; therefore I am fine with holding on to this. I could be wrong, and we may get more surprises by the continuing debacle mentioned, however, it looks to me that the company is heading in the right direction in terms of minimizing concentration risks, and I hope that the management has learned its lesson. I would like to see a lot more transparency going forward, and growth numbers to remain strong, and will await the company’s cost-cutting strategies to be announced by the new COO in the future quarters.

I continue to believe that if you didn’t over-allocate to one position, you should be able to hold on for longer to see how the company progresses over the next year. I’m not losing sleep over this situation right now. However, I am going to downgrade it to a Buy, as I don’t feel as confident anymore, but the risk-to-reward after such a beatdown is not bad if you keep the position manageable.