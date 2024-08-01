Oleg_Ermak/iStock via Getty Images

This article reviews Canada Goose Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:GOOS) 1Q25 (June 2024) results and earnings call. It also revisits my previous Hold rating, which I have maintained on the stock since March 2024.

The results were not good and were not in line with expectations, as the company is facing increasing headwinds in retail and wholesale and is trying to restructure its strategy, as discussed in detail in the 4Q24 article. However, these results are not particularly meaningful, with Q1 being the smallest seasonal quarter for the company.

Looking forward, I believe the challenges in retail and wholesale will continue, and the company has not yet evidenced a turnaround. With fewer store openings, the company risks posting its first declining revenue in the following quarters, which could lead to a change in expectations. I continue to believe that Canada Goose is not an opportunity at these prices and maintain my Hold rating.

Bad results in a small quarter

Q1 is logically the smallest quarter for Canada Goose, given that it comprises most of the spring, when retail stores are not selling many winter jackets and when wholesale customers are not yet booking orders. Therefore, the results are not particularly relevant for the year, but they are interesting from a trend perspective.

Deceleration close to negative figures: Revenues were up 4% at the consolidated level. This marks a deceleration from most quarters last fiscal year. The company had been posting negative comparable retail sales for some time already, masked at the consolidated level by store openings. As the company decided to slow down openings in 4Q24 (only two opened in 1Q25), the push from new stores waned.

In fact, the company's core business actually shrunk. The Other segment grew close to $8 million YoY (from purchasing a European knitwear factory), without which the company would have posted 3.5% negative revenues.

Wholesale down big: Wholesale is the worst performing channel, down 40% YoY. In part, this is driven by strategy (dropping lower-value retail locations), but it probably also signals challenges in sell-out. As noted in the first article on Goose, I believe abandoning wholesale is the wrong strategy for a company with as much seasonality as Canada Goose.

Retail comps down in all regions: The DTC segment comped down 4.5% (up 13% on non-comparables). It was down in absolute levels in EMEA (-10%) and North America (-3%) and up in APAC (+26%), but only because of store openings (30% more stores than in April 2023, according to the MD&A).

Operational improvements: The company launched workforce reduction and optimization efforts last year. This showed up in part, with SG&A down 3.5% YoY, despite the company having 33% more stores and launching a creative studio (as mentioned in the 4Q24 article). This is a positive sign that should be repeated in the following quarters.

Looking forward and important events

Q2 (July to September) and Q3 (October to December) are the quarters where wholesale sales happen, whereas Q3 and Q4 (January to March) are the most significant for retail sales.

Given the challenging economic context, I do not expect to see the company comping positively in retail sales. Still, seeing progress in its optimization strategy would be nice. As mentioned in other articles, the company's fixed cost structure is one of its challenges, given the high seasonality of the products.

On the other hand, I fear that a challenging retail landscape, coupled with the abandonment of some wholesale channels and the already clearly decelerated revenue print, will lead to negative revenue figures in Q2. This could change the stock's sentiment, which, I believe, is still considered (or at least priced as) a growth story. For example, the company confirmed its FY25 guidance of sales up LSD and wholesale down 20%. The 1Q25 results are not in that line, and the company has to start delivering before views are corrected downwards.

The company should launch its Fall-Winter collection in August so that Q2 will reflect retailer sentiment for the whole winter. In addition, the company is expected to launch the first capsule from its first creative director before the Holidays. This will also be an important event because the company is trying to become more fashion-assertive, like its competitors Moncler and Arc'Teryx.

Valuation still not attractive

Since I wrote my first Hold on Goose, the stock is down more than 10%. It briefly rallied after 4Q24 results, only to go down 20%+ since.

From my last article, based on company guidance, we could expect revenues of $1 billion and EBIT of $120 million, NOPAT of $90 million, and net income of $68 million for FY25. This compares with an EV of $1.3 billion and a market cap of $1.05 billion, or an EV/NOPAT of 14.5x and a P/E of 15.5x.

I do not believe Canada Goose Holdings Inc. currently merits its multiples, given its challenges. Not only challenging retail comps, which are widespread in the industry, but rather the strategic problems it faces, namely how to turn around its DTC strategy and how to compete with more fashion-forward luxury brands.

For that reason, I believe Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is not a stock at these prices, and maintain my Hold rating.