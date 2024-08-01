Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024 3:58 PM ETVericel Corporation (VCEL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.05K Followers

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Burns - Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations
Nick Colangelo - Chief Executive Officer
Joe Mara - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG
Mike Kratky - Leerink Partners
Josh Jennings - TD Cowen
Jeff Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann & Company
Swayampakula Ramakanth - HCW

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Vericel's Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. I would also like to remind you that this call is being recorded for replay.

I will now turn the conference call over to Eric Burns, Vericel's Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations.

Eric Burns

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Vericel's President and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Colangelo; and our Chief Financial Officer, Joe Mara.

Before we begin, let me remind you that on today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements covered under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and are described more fully in our filings with the SEC. In addition, all forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.

Please note that a copy of our second quarter quarter financial results press release in a short presentation with highlights from today's call are available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

I will now turn it over to Nick.

Nick Colangelo

Thank you, Eric, and good morning, everyone. I'll begin today's call by discussing the company's financial and business highlights for the second

Recommended For You

About VCEL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VCEL

Trending Analysis

Trending News