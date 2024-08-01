imaginima

We have written about Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) multiple times over the last few years. The general writing tone here has been the same. The stock is risky, and you were not getting paid nearly enough for the risks. Over time, the stock has dropped substantially. In our last article, we looked at the immediate risks from upcoming debt maturities and gave our two cents on the outlook. The stock is down since then, but in all honesty, we expected it to be near 50 cents (price, not the rapper) and not at more than 5 times that level.

So what's going on? Well, a lot has been happening here, including the recently released Q2-2024 results. We will give you the Cliff Notes (works more than one way for this stock's dive) edition.

Q2-2024

At first glance, investors might have thought they were dreaming. Net income came in at $1.56 per share. But that was some financial wizardry at work. OPI exchanged $865 million of senior unsecured notes for a lower amount of senior secured notes. The difference in debt load went on as a gain.

OPI Q2-2024 Presentation

This might sound like a great thing to do, but it really is not. The senior notes are going to have a field day running through the portfolio ahead of the unsecured debt. As a result of this exchange, the majority of the debt is secured and carries a very high-interest rate.

OPI Q2-2024 Presentation

You won't find this in the presentation, which is designed to accentuate the positive. But you will find it in the 10-Q.

OPI 10-Q

The old notes had an interest expense of slightly over $27.33 million.

Author's calculations

The new ones will cost over $51 million, despite the lower principal. All of this happened in June 2024. So they barely (if at all), impacted the Q2-2024 results. This fun section lies ahead. Keep this in mind as we look at the key financial data next.

This section has pretty much everything you need to know about OPI. First up, there is that steady and consistent deterioration in the adjusted EBITDAre. $81 million to $71 million quarter run rate drop in the space of 4 quarters is a very big deal.

OPI Q2-2024 Presentation

We can also see the drop in cash available for distribution, i.e. CAD. The rolling four quarter CAD went to 97 cents a share. Anyone remember our earlier coverage on this? See how far CAD has dropped since 2019.

OPI Q1-2020 Presentation

But it gets worse, as that 97 cents was a four quarter rolling number. This quarter, CAD was negative 2 cents. The last takeaway is the total liabilities, which is close to $2.5 billion. Debt to EBITDA is around 9.0X if you take the most recent quarter and annualize it.

OPI Q2-2024 Presentation

We would have serious doubts about multi-tenant office properties doing well with a 9.0X debt to EBITDAre. With single tenant properties, we have no doubt that will end in a pool of lava. You don't have to take our word for it. Just look at the numbers above, and the same property portfolio changes below.

OPI Q2-2024 Presentation

The pace of renewals and new leases is also the slowest we have seen for a long time. The change in GAAP rent of negative 22.2% in the new quarter is quite alarming for a company with this much debt.

OPI Q2-2024 Presentation

Outlook

CAD was negative this quarter. With the higher interest expense in Q3-2024, CAD should go further into freefall. They are paying that token 1 cent a share quarterly dividend, but even that seems like it cannot be afforded by the company. We reiterate our stance that the common will be wiped out or effectively wiped out (greater than 95% decline). The only play here, for those wanting to speculate, is the bond arena. There, you have an increasing bifurcation. The unsecured bonds are now yielding some fairly outlandish yields to maturity. For example, the February 2025 has an 80% yield to maturity.

Interactive Brokers Aug 1, 2024

The first thing that you should do is to remind you that the market believes that won't be easily refinanced or paid off. Their only hope is to pay that off via asset sales and without triggering a host of covenants on the senior secured debt. Can it happen? Possibly. At least you are getting paid for that risk versus the common shares, which to us don't have a prayer. Further out bonds are yielding 35% to maturity (February 2027 shown above).

The senior secured notes also have some major differences in yields, likely based now on what the market sees as the underlying asset guaranteeing these. For example, the March 2029s have a 10.5% yield to maturity, whereas the September 2029s have a 15% yield to maturity.

Interactive Brokers Aug 1, 2024

While we have previously suggested that the bonds may offer better bets and indeed the earliest ones have been paid in full and avoided the rough drawdowns of the common, we would just stay out. None of these make sense here in relation to the risks of single tenant office properties.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.