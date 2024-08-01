TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Julian Higuera - Director of FP&A and Investor Relations

Brady Murphy - CEO

Elijio Serrano - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bobby Brooks - Northland Capital Markets

Josh Jayne - Daniel Energy Partners

Kurt Hallead - Benchmark

Patrick Ouellette - Stifel

Julian Higuera

Good morning and thank you for joining TETRA's second quarter 2024 results call. The speakers for today's call are Brady Murphy, Chief Executive Officer; and Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to remind you that this conference call may contain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward looking, including projections, financial guidance, profitability and estimated earnings. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by TETRA and are based on several factors. These statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, in the course of the call, we may refer to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow, net debt, net leverage ratio, liquidity, returns on net capital employed or other non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to yesterday's press release or to our public website for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measures. These reconciliations are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be considered within the context of a complete financial results for the period.

In addition to our press release announcement, we encourage you to refer to our 10-Q that we also filed yesterday.

I will now turn it over to Brady.

Brady Murphy

Thanks, Julian. Good morning, everyone and welcome to TETRA's second quarter 2024 earnings call.

I'll summarize some highlights from our second quarter results and provide an update on our strategic initiatives before turning the call over to Elijio to discuss second quarter financials and additional perspectives on our third quarter.

Our second quarter results can be characterized as mostly consistent with the overall trending oil and gas markets during the second quarter, which was lower U.S. completion activity with increasing activity in the international offshore market. This combined with our seasonal second quarter peak for our European industrial chemicals business and lower deepwater project activity in the Gulf of Mexico contributed to our results of 14% sequential revenue growth and 32% increased adjusted EBITDA.

Our Completion Fluids & Products and Water & Flowback segments achieved adjusted EBITDA margins of 28.9% and 15.2%, respectively. Water & Flowback adjusted EBITDA margins of 15.2% was an anticipated rebound from 9.6% in the first quarter, a sequential improvement of 560 basis points. Year-over-year, revenue was down 2% compared to U.S. onshore rig activity down approximately 16%. Adjusted EBITDA of $30.2 million was 17.6% of total revenue and inclusive of $1.1 million of foreign exchange losses.

During the second quarter, we secured a three-well deepwater Gulf of Mexico CS Neptune fluids project for a super major oil and gas operator. This is an important milestone as this is the second super major operator in the Gulf of Mexico to select CS Neptune for their completions program and the first Gulf of Mexico deepwater CS Neptune fluids project since the fourth quarter of 2019.

Following a dramatic impact to the timing of potential CS Neptune deepwater projects due to the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021, we have since seen our pipeline of projects move forward and are pleased we have been successful, awarded this project. The first well is not expected to begin the completion phase until the fourth quarter of this year and the timing of the entire project is expected to be between Q4 2024 and the second quarter of 2025.

Unlike our prior CS Neptune fluid Gulf of Mexico projects, which were single wells spread out across several years, this program is a three-well batch, drill, and complete program with the completion phase expected to start in the fourth quarter. As a result, it is likely that the three wells will be completed between a six to nine month period, assuming things go as planned.

As demonstrated from the past, CS Neptune Gulf of Mexico projects, these wells represent a material revenue increase over our typical deepwater completions. Because of the back-to-back efficient - back-to-batch, sorry, excuse me, back-to-back batch completion program, there is some efficiency on the inventory side planned for the project, but the overall project revenue numbers will also be very dependent on the fluid losses from each well. Obviously, we are excited for this award and we continue to have productive discussions with other operators for CS Neptune programs in the Gulf of Mexico.

For Water & Flowback, we previously announced that we expected second quarter margins to recover in the mid-teens, and despite lower operator completion activity levels in the second quarter, we are pleased we achieved adjusted EBITDA margins of 15.2%, a 560 basis points sequential improvement. Our strategy for Water & Flowback continues to be a two-pronged approach. Automation of every service aspect from BlueLinx Automated movement and transfer of water to the Automated SandStorm, automated and Automated Drillout systems. And secondly, the treatment of operator-produced water for frack reuse and desalination for beneficial reuse.

Collectively, these strategies will reduce HSE exposure for our employees and our customers, lower labor costs per job, and provide an environmental benefit of less freshwater usage while reducing seismicity risk and providing a valuable water resource for agriculture and industrial applications. While this strategy is well underway with BlueLinx and water transfer, the number of automated systems deployed for SandStorm and auto Drillout is only just beginning, but so far with exceptional results and customer acceptance.

We're also deploying our first SandStorm to the Middle East market for a major national oil customer. If a successful trial is completed as anticipated, this could be a major new market opportunity for the company.

With regards to water desalination and beneficial reuse, I would like to provide some color on where we are. We previously communicated that a South Texas commercial production facility was imminent. Unexpectedly, our customer was told that the permitting would be on hold and linked to results from a West Texas pilot program where urgency for a solution is a bigger priority. This is highlighted by the most recent earthquakes to hit West Texas, the largest of which hit 5.1 on the Richter scale and prompted the Texas Railroad Commission to open investigation.

Accordingly, we are working closely with our customer on the commercial terms for a beneficial reuse pilot project in the Permian Basin. In addition, we have ongoing discussions with three other major customers for pilot projects that in addition to West Texas and South Texas, include Mid-Continent and Appalachia regions. We currently have non-disclosure agreements with seven customers and have had many of them visiting our functioning pilot units at our research facility in Conroe, Texas.

While the delay of the launch of our first commercial project was unexpected, we realize our customers have to work with the regulatory bodies and focus on areas with the biggest impact to the environmental challenges the industry faces. We have demonstrated that our technology is able to treat oil and gas well produced water to the regulatory environmental specifications required and oftentimes to be of higher quality than what is found in rivers and in water wells with the ability to scale for commercial applications.

Since utilizing operator oil and gas well produced water for agricultural purposes has been occurring in California for several years, we are optimistic that Texas and New Mexico will soon follow suit.

Moving on to our strategic initiatives, following our very recent visit with the Eos Executive Management to their plant in Turtle Creek, Pittsburgh, we are confident Eos is on the verge of materially higher production volumes requiring materially higher volumes for their electrolyte. Elijio and I were very encouraged with what we saw firsthand with their automated line and the excitement of their employees working to automate the line from start to finish. Eos recently completed a recapitalization that allowed them to source the capital to complete the first line and have the working capital required.

Seeing the automated line working at Eos facility is a vast improvement from what we have seen in our prior visits. As Eos ramps and brings the automated line up, the volumes of pure flow and electrolyte they require will increase materially over the minimal volumes that we have shipped them so far this year.

We have increased our capacity in West Memphis to meet the expected Eos demand. We also continue to advance discussions with a second zinc bromide customer using pure flow for their electrolyte technology. On the Arkansas bromine side, we are in the final review of an SK-1300 Definitive Feasibility Report or DFS. The economic analysis is prepared based on the assumption that the bromine project is completed independent of the planned lithium project.

As a reminder, the bromine project will allow us to achieve the following benefits. First, vertical integration for supply of elemental bromine at a lower cost than buying it from third parties, making this a margin enhancement project. Second, it gives us more volumes to meet the continued growth in oil and gas demand for high end, high value completion fluids and the growing zinc bromide long duration battery market requirements. And third, positions us for the long term, utilizing our Arkansas bromine leases estimated to be over 80 years of resource supply as our current long term elemental supply agreement comes to an end at the end of 2029.

On the lithium side, we're continuing the feed engineering effort and are targeting a major milestone for the plus minus 10% project cost and economics by the fourth quarter of this year. At that time, we will also be able to quantify the cost synergies for having both lithium and bromine production from the same plant and upstream brine unit.

Summarizing on the strategic initiative side of things, the desalination of produced water for beneficial reuse, pure flow electrolyte for long duration energy storage, Arkansas bromine and future lithium supply are all material financial benefit to the company that we will quantify as we complete key milestones for each throughout the year. Collectively, they are transformational for the company. It's also important to understand that the desalination of produced water, zinc bromide based electrolyte for energy storage and direct lithium extraction are not only new businesses for TETRA, but for the most part, are new and emerging markets for the United States.

So predicting accurate timing on key events is more challenging than for existing and established businesses. Our processes have been very methodical and our focus is to get it right and not get it out before we're highly confident with our work and our analysis.

With that, I'll turn it over to Elijio to provide some additional commentary on our financial results and then we'll take some time for questions.

Elijio Serrano

Thank you, Brady.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $30.2 million was negatively impacted by $1.1 million of foreign exchange losses. Nonetheless, this was below our expectations as the U.S. onshore market was progressively weaker during the quarter, especially around water transfer. We are focused on the quality of our earnings and will not be chasing work at low margin. With our focus on returns on capital and free cash flow, we are not prepared to chase lower margin opportunities.

We had committed to improve Water & Flowback adjusted EBITDA margins to the mid-teens in the second quarter and achieved that with a 560 basis point improvement to 15.2%. We believe that revenue in the third and fourth quarters will be flat to the second quarter and we expect to continue our efforts on keeping our EBITDA margins above 15% in an environment where onshore activity is flat.

Brady mentioned that our efforts of leveraging technology and automation are pivotal towards gaining market share in a declining market without compromising margins. Completion of fluids and products revenue saw the expected higher revenue and earnings from the peak industrial chemical season in Europe. Recall that a few years ago, we expanded production capacity in Northern Europe and took advantage of this and of the available higher volumes this peak season.

Our second quarter could have been even stronger if we managed to do a few challenges. The first was a strike by port workers in Kokkola, Finland that restricted our ability to offload limestone to produce calcium chloride and also restricted our ability to load and ship product. This strike started in the first quarter and ended early in the second quarter.

Additionally, the quarter started with winter conditions harsher than normal with a frozen harbor making the movement of vessels in and out a challenge. Despite all this, our calcium chloride business continues to perform very well. The industrial calcium chloride business is just below $140 million in revenue on a trailing 12-month basis and represents a stable revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow stream.

While the onshore oil and gas industry has been slowing for now what appears to be a short period of time, the offshore oil and gas market continues to also do well. As Brady mentioned, we had a nice sequential improvement in Europe and Latin America that were partially offset by the timing of projects in the Gulf of Mexico. Due to the timing of deepwater completions activity, we expect the third quarter revenue and EBITDA to be comparable to what we saw in the first quarter for the completion fluids and product segment. But the fourth quarter should then see a meaningful step up from the third quarter taking into account the first of the three CS Neptune wells.

Based on all the information we are hearing from our client and assuming no delays in the work schedule, we should complete the first of the three CS Neptune wells in the fourth quarter, but there is a possibility it could move to the first quarter. Recall that we are in the middle of the hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico that could impact project timing.

The three well CS Neptune project is a major achievement for TETRA and is one of many projects that we have been following for a long period. Recall that we previously completed a five well project for ExxonMobil in the Julia Field between 2015 and 2019. These types of projects are on high revenue per well given the technical environmental challenges that Neptune can address, including in this case down hold conditions as high as 340 degrees Fahrenheit.

For the second quarter, we are also committed to an improvement in free cash flow. In this press release, we are breaking up free cash flow between the base business and cash flow from our Arkansas investments. Free cash flow from a base business in the second quarter was $19 million, a sequential improvement of $45 million from the first quarter. We further expect the third quarter free cash flow from the base business to again be strong as we monetize the inventory and receivables from the northern Europe industrial peak season.

During the second quarter, we invested $9.8 million for engineering, reservoir analysis, and other studies in Arkansas. This $9.8 million is net of what we were reimbursed by Saltwerx consistent with our memorandum of understanding. We continue to jointly invest in Arkansas and advance towards formalizing a more formal agreement. These investments are necessary to allow us to quantify the required capital for future bromine and lithium production. Once those economics are fully understood, we can move to a more formal arrangement.

Liquidity as of this week was approximately $187 million, inclusive of the $75 million delay draw feature that is available to TETRA for the bromine project. In addition to the noted liquidity, we're also holding slightly over $14 million of marketable securities in standard lithium and Kodiak, and this can be monetized at our convenience.

In May, we refinanced, extended, and expanded our asset-based loan facility or ABL at an equally attractive interest rate than our prior ABL facility. This further strengthens our balance sheet and provides us the flexibility to execute on our growth initiatives. The maturity of the ABL is May of 2029. Nothing is outstanding on this facility. All our debt is now 2029 or 2030 maturity dates.

At the end of the second quarter, our net leverage ratio was 1.6x. Return on net capital employed for the 12-month period ending June 2024 is a very healthy 17.4%, materially above our cost of capital. The CS Neptune project, which we believe to be the first of several in the coming years, plus the continued recovery of the deepwater market that can be addressed with calcium bromide and zinc bromide, our market-leading position in the calcium chloride market and the expected requirements for zinc bromide battery electrolyte is positioning us for what we believe to be a very solid 2025.

Let me turn it over to Brady for closing comments, and we'll open it up for questions.

Brady Murphy

Thanks, Elijio.

In closing, we're pleased that we are achieving the goals that we've set out for the company. The CS Neptune Award is reflective of our strong market position in the deepwater market and will have a material impact on our financials over the next six to nine months. We're on track with our Water & Flowback business to continue margin progression, renew technology with the desalination for beneficial reuse continuing to gain momentum. We have a solid balance sheet, close to $180 million of liquidity, and we expect to continue to generate strong free cash flow from our base business to fund our strategic growth initiatives. We expect a strong finish to the end of the year, but just as important, significant momentum and heading into 2025 and beyond.

With that, we'll now open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you, presenters. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Bobby Brooks of Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Bobby Brooks

Hi, guys. Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. My first question is just on the CS Neptune outlook, right? So great that you guys got the three projects nailed down with the one super major. But if I recall, in the first quarter, you guys talked about how the level of discussions for CS Neptune projects within the Gulf of Mexico was at the highest that you've ever seen, and that was occurring with multiple different operators. So I just wanted to get a sense of what -- how those conversations, obviously, these three you got, is there potential for more from this operator? And then maybe just any – how have discussions went with those other ones? I know that at the end there, talked about these might be the first of several in the coming years. So, just kind of more detail on that?

Brady Murphy

Yes, Bobby. So we have a pretty extensive pipeline of projects with operators that we've been tracking for many years. I think I've mentioned before that these types of projects come a long lead time in terms of the types of testings that's required. Last-minute testing, formation testing, fluid compatibility with everything the operator is doing with their completion. And so, we've got a very healthy list of pipeline of projects. Obviously, we're pleased with this award, but we are having multiple discussions with multiple operators that are part of that pipeline.

Some of those could materialize before the end of the year in terms of new awards. Some of them may carry into the next year or beyond. It's difficult to say until you actually get the award. We want to be careful of how we communicate that. But I can tell you we are having multiple discussions with multiple operators regarding additional projects beyond just these first three.

Bobby Brooks

And just to clarify, that is specifically for these CS Neptune projects in the Gulf of Mexico, which obviously are very revenue intense and high EBITDA margins for you, right?

Brady Murphy

That's correct. The Gulf of Mexico wells are quite unique just from the pure volume of the fluid that's involved in the completions and the technical requirements of the fluid to meet these ultra-deep water temperature and pressure conditions.

Elijio Serrano

And Bobby, just to add, this is on top of our traditional completion fluids business in the Gulf of Mexico. Some of the bigger projects that can be addressed with the basic calcium bromide or zinc bromide could range anywhere from $2 million to $5 million per well for the basic completion fluids before we move to a Neptune-type well.

Bobby Brooks

Got it. Thanks for that color. And then jumping over to the beneficial reuse, as mentioned how you signed seven different NDAs with seven different operators, right? I think it could be helpful to just help frame that a little more, maybe contrast that with how many NDAs were signed at the beginning of the year versus now. Were any of the NDAs that you had signed at the beginning of the year, did those back out?

Brady Murphy

We have not had any NDAs back out. And I don't know the exact number, Bobby, but I would tell you they have definitely increased as we've gone through the year. The nature of these discussions, obviously, we have some proprietary technology, some of which we have filed some patents for. But obviously, until we're issued the patents, we want to be very protective of the proprietary nature of our technology.

That's the reason for the NDAs. And that allows us to have very deep discussions with the operators, the customers, for their very specific requirements around their produced water and the treatment procedures and technologies we will use for their program, which obviously, we hope, evolves into a pilot program, which we've already done with the first customer we've been discussing for some time. But now we're in multiple, serious pilot commercial discussions with multiple operators.

Bobby Brooks

Got it. Thanks for that color. And then just last one for me is, could you so, $9.8 million in CapEx towards Arkansas, right? That's net of reimbursement from the partner. Are you able to disclose how much the reimbursement is total?

Elijio Serrano

Yes, those are covered by our NDA. So we'll obviously only report what impacts TETRA's financial statement. But assume that our partner continues to work side-by-side with us on all the initiatives around Arkansas.

Bobby Brooks

Fair enough. Congrats on the solid quarter, and I'll return back to the queue. Thanks, guys.

Brady Murphy

Thank you.