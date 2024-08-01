Entergy Corporation (ETR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024 5:10 PM ETEntergy Corporation (ETR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.05K Followers

Entergy Corporation. (NYSE:ETR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Abler - Vice President, Investor Relations
Andrew Marsh - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Kimberly Fontan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners
Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan
David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley
Paul Zimbardo - Jefferies
Michael Lonegan - Evercore ISI
Ryan Levine - Citi
Travis Miller - Morningstar

Operator

Good morning. My name is Greg, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Entergy’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I’d now like to turn the call over to Bill Abler, Vice President of Investor Relations for Entergy Corporation. Bill, the floor is yours.

William Abler

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. We will begin today with comments from Entergy’s Chair and CEO, Drew Marsh, and then Kimberly Fontan, our CFO, will review results. In an effort to accommodate everyone who has questions, we request that each person ask no more than two questions.

In today’s call, management will make certain forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, which are set forth in our earnings release, our slide presentation and our SEC filings. Entergy does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Management will also discuss non-GAAP financial information.

Reconciliations to the applicable GAAP measures are included in today’s press release and slide presentation both of which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website.

And now I will turn the call over to Drew.

Andrew Marsh

Thank you, Bill, and good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us on this Disney earnings call day. In June, we hosted our Analyst Day

Recommended For You

About ETR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETR

Trending Analysis

Trending News