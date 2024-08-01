Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Hutcheson - Chief Financial Officer
Colin Reed - Executive Chairman
Mark Fioravanti - President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Chaffin - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America
Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo
Patrick Scholes - Truist
Jay Kornreich - Wedbush Securities
Smedes Rose - Citi
Jay Kornreich - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Ryman Hospitality Properties Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Hosting the call today from Ryman Hospitality Properties are Mr. Colin Reed, Executive Chairman; Mr. Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Patrick Chaffin, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Patrick Moore, Chief Executive Officer, Opry Entertainment Group.

This call will be available for digital replay. The number is 1800-753-9134 with no conference ID required. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Jennifer Hutcheson. Ms. Hutcheson, please go ahead.

Jennifer Hutcheson

Good morning. Thank you all for joining us today. This call may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements about the company's expected financial performance. Any statements we make today that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as believes or expects are intended to identify these statements, which may be affected by many factors including those listed in the company's SEC filings and in today's release.

The company's actual results may differ materially from the results we discuss or project today. We will not update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future events or any other

