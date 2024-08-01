onurdongel

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) reported today that the hot summer was doing its job of decreasing the natural gas surplus. Any cyclical stock looks forward to what the market thinks is about to happen, rather than worrying about current results that represent past conditions. Therefore, natural gas stocks are beginning to perk up because supplies are coming down while low natural gas prices encourage demand. The recovery is never a straight line back up, but the market is clearly beginning to think about better times ahead. Meanwhile, count on this management to bring in extra pennies, no matter the conditions.

The earnings report furthers the notion of a superior strategy for sales combined with very tight cost controls that was the subject of the last article. That superior management has now elevated the S&P rating to investment grade. That is a competitive advantage over many in the industry in several cost-saving ways.

Second Quarter Highlights

This company reported a decline in natural gas production, just like much of the industry. However, a sizable jump in liquids production has led to an overall production increase. The liquids prices seem to be firming as well. That could mean that this company will lead an earnings recovery.

Antero Resources Calculation Of Second Quarter Prices Received (Antero Resources Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

As usual, the company beat its benchmarks. This is likely going to be the best overall pricing when the quarterly reports are complete. If not, it will surely be near the best pricing. Because this company gets the production out of the basin and away from known areas of weak prices, the results are much better, even though the company reported a loss for the second quarter.

Antero Resources Strategy To Export Natural Gas (Antero Resources Corporate Presentation Second Quarter 2024)

For many competitors, it is "good enough" to just export natural gas. That alone provides an improvement over the local prices. However, this company has managed to get the best prices. As a result, the slide before this shows a premium to Henry Hub's pricing.

Management follows a similar line of thought for the liquids to likewise obtain a premium. (There is a lot more detail to all of this in the conference call for those interested.)

Antero Resources Liquids Premium For The Second Quarter 2024 (Antero Resources Earnings Press Release Second Quarter 2024)

The net result of this is stronger guidance going forward than is the case throughout much of the industry.

Throughout the business cycle, this management appears to pay attention to detail to get those extra pennies. That makes the losses just a little less on average than is the case for competitors, while the profits are just a little better.

Debt Ratings

Obviously, watching every penny has paid off, as S&P has now rated the company investment grade.

Antero Resources Credit Rating Upgrade History (Antero Resources Corporate Presentation Second Quarter 2024)

There is now an anticipation that fewer letters of credit will be required to do business, with a corresponding saving in cost as a result. Furthermore, when the company needs debt, the interest rate in the future will be lower (relatively speaking) compared to the benchmark at the time.

Management has also in the past presented slides showing that higher debt ratings also tended to parallel market valuations of earnings. Therefore, higher debt ratings correlate to higher stock prices when earnings are the same.

Shareholder Returns

This company has mentioned stock buybacks once the debt is at satisfactory levels. There has never been talk of a dividend here. Therefore, income investors need to look elsewhere.

The reason for that is likely shown below:

Antero Resources Breakeven Comparison (Antero Resources Corporate Presentation Second Quarter 2024)

Market expectations regarding dividends often make dividends become closer to a cost, in that management ends up defending the dividend during a downturn. This management would prefer the flexibility of stock buybacks in that there is no expectation of stock repurchases when the cash is simply not available. Hence, there is no need to "borrow to pay the dividend" at market bottoms.

Now, of course, the downside to this is that the company will seldom repurchase stock when that stock is at its cheapest level. Still, many companies have come out ahead with this strategy despite that weakness.

The outspend part of the free cash flow diagram assumes a pricing relationship between the various products that the company sells. However, management has noted that liquids pricing is beginning to strengthen. Therefore, that chart could change for those companies with significant liquids production because the relationship between natural gas and liquids pricing may change at least temporarily from what is assumed above.

The Operations Side

Well, performance continues to improve:

Antero Resources Well Productivity Improvement (Antero Resources Corporate Presentation Second Quarter 2024)

The obvious strong point of this company has got to be the sales strategy for the commodity products. However, management manages to keep up on the cost side with the rest of the industry, as shown above. That means that operations keep costs comparable with low-cost operators, even if at times someone else is "in the lead" in the cost reduction game.

The competition to make money in the commodity business is not a one-dimensional game. Different companies succeed in different ways. This company has a huge sales strategy advantage over many other competitors.

But that means that costs have to be in the "low-cost ballpark" with the rest of the industry to obtain that investment grade rating, along with above-average profitability.

Acreage Acquisition

It was briefly mentioned yet again that there is an ongoing program to obtain small "bolt-on" acquisitions that make for a larger contiguous acreage position. The advantage of this is that those small positions can often be obtained at a sizable discount to going acreage pricing to piece together more marketable holdings.

This shows up in above-average profitability because the location cost of each well is cheaper than the "going rate" for acreage. Land does not depreciate. Therefore, high land costs do not show up on the income statement. But they will show as part of the return on equity. It will be lower than average if the land costs are consistently too high.

Summary

The company remains a strong buy as the tight-fisted cost control combined with a far superior sales strategy continues. Now that strategy will continue with the advantage of an S&P investment grade rating.

Key Lending Difference

As an aside, note that management does not have any cash on the balance sheet. This is due to a banking arrangement that is far more common in Canada than in the United States. All cash received is deposited against the bank line balance, and any checks are similarly written against that same balance.

Note that this arrangement can screw up an analysis that compares financial strength to other companies that have a different lending arrangement. The investment grade rating should help overcome any worries about financial strength.

The Future

Management has adjusted guidance to consider some changing industry conditions along with better-than-expected production. But the superior strategies here likely mean that this company will lead the natural gas recovery.

Risks

Any upstream operation is subject to the volatility and low visibility of future prices. The liquids production of this company tends to provide a cash flow advantage during times of weak natural gas prices. In fact, this company has a considerable lead in supplying ethane and propane to "crackers" that change these products to various plastics used throughout the growing green revolution.

The use of plastic is very much a growth market that at least theoretically could change overnight. That would mean these currently value-added products would remain in the natural gas stream to be sold with natural gas at a lower value than the company currently obtains.

This management also has a very long history of netting significant profits from its hedging operation. Much of this is now in the past when natural gas prices were going down. It is important to note that hedging may not contribute as many profits in the future as it did in the past.

The loss of key personnel could be a big issue for this company, as this management has had more than its fair share of very creative and profitable solutions to some industry challenges. It could even prove fatal for an unusual company like this one.