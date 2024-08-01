Adam Gault

Investment Thesis

I last covered Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) in May with a buy rating and the stock has done well since then giving a total return of ~10% versus S&P 500's (SPY) ~5% increase. I continue to see more upside for the company driven by good execution, market share gains, and new partnerships for its connected product portfolio. The interest rate cycle is also poised to reverse in the coming quarters which should benefit both new construction as well as R&R demand in the housing industry. Further, the company's margins should benefit from favorable price/cost, improving mix, cost savings, and volume leverage. While the company's valuation multiple is slightly higher than the historical average, it is well deserved given the company has exited its lower margin and more cyclical cabinet business (which trades at a lower P/E) a couple of years back. I continue to see a good upside for the stock driven by double-digit earnings growth over the next few years. Hence, I continue to have a buy rating on the stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

Over the last couple of years, the company's sales were negatively impacted by channel inventory destocking due to lower end-market demand as a result of a weak housing market in an inflationary and high interest rate environment. The company was able to partially offset these headwinds with good contributions from M&As.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024 while headwinds from lower end-market demand continued in the international markets, the company saw improving demand and (Point of Sale) POS growth in the U.S. as single-family housing completions improved. The company's products are used toward the end of housing construction and good starts from the late last year helped. This resulted in volume growth within the water products, decking, and door categories. In addition, SpringWell Acquisition, Emtek and Schaub, and Yale and August acquisitions also benefited the sales growth inorganically. These benefits were partially offset by lower demand in the repair and remodeling (R&R) industry as well as softness in retail and e-commerce channels. This resulted in a 6.6% Y/Y increase in total revenue to $1.2 billion. Excluding a nine percentage point benefit from the acquisition, organic sales declined 3% Y/Y. This decline in organic sales was due to continued softness in China.

On a segment basis, the Water Innovation segment delivered a 7% Y/Y sales growth as a result of good contributions from M&As and improvement in U.S POS. However, organic sales decreased by 5% Y/Y as a weak Chinese market more than offset U.S POS growth. The Outdoor segment saw a 4% Y/Y sales growth due to good demand for decking and door categories driven by new construction and retail wins. Lastly, the Security segment saw an 11.7% Y/Y growth thanks to good contributions from M&As. However organic sales declined 7% Y/Y due to continuing softness in demand in retail and e-commerce channels.

Looking forward, I am optimistic about the company's growth prospects. The company has executed well despite the tough macroeconomic environment. The company is gaining market share in key categories. Its core Moen business in North America saw mid-single-digit growth in POS outperforming the end market, which was down low-single-digits. Similarly, House of Rohl posted stable revenues despite mid-single-digit market contraction. I expect the company to continue posting above-market growth in key categories, driven by product innovation.

One particular category for which I am bullish is connected and digital products. The company is gaining good traction in this category and has secured major partnerships with insurance companies like Farmers Insurance in Q2. Under this partnership, the company is providing FLO devices to policyholders to help them save on premiums. In addition to being accretive to sales, these partnerships also serve as a proof point of the utility of the company's products in preventing home damage.

In addition to partnerships with insurance companies, the company has also entered a partnership with CalWEP (California Water Efficiency Partnership) that aims to raise awareness of the FLO device among municipalities and residents and make them aware of government rebates on the product. Other than water management products, the company has also entered a partnership with ADT which makes Yale Assure Lock 2 the preferred smart lock for ADT customers.

I expect these partnerships to expand FBIN's market reach and drive future sales growth. The company intends to increase sales of its connected products from ~$300 mn currently to over $1 bn by 2030. As these products gain more traction and their sales ramp up, they can be a meaningful driver for the company's organic growth moving forward.

In addition to good execution, share gains, and solid traction for connected products, the company's sales should also benefit from a reversal in the interest rate cycle. The lower mortgage rate should not only catalyze the new housing market (~33% of the company's sales) but also increase demand for R&R (Repair and Remodel) business as a lower interest rate should result in more consumers using a home equity line of credit for their upgrades.

In addition to good organic growth prospects, I expect M&A to be another driver for sales. The company has done a good job in terms of deleveraging after the last couple of years of major M&A and portfolio actions. Management has shared their target to reach 2.25x net leverage (net debt/ EBITDA) by the end of this year. So, the company should be in a good position to do more bolt-on M&A in the next few years which should complement organic growth.

FBIN's Margin Analysis and Outlook

FBIN posted a 40 bps Y/Y increase in adjusted operating margins last quarter. This was aided by the improvement in margin mix because of the company's focus on accelerating digital products which have higher margins. In addition, improved manufacturing efficiencies, and synergies from acquisitions also helped strengthen its margins.

Segment-wise, Water Innovation's adjusted operating margin improved by 10 basis points Y/Y to 23.3%. The Security segment's adjusted operating margin saw a significant improvement of 330 basis points Y/Y to 18.9%. However, the outdoor segment's adjusted operating margin was 16.3%, down 10 basis points Y/Y.

Moving forward, I am optimistic about the company's margin outlook. The raw material costs have been easing for some time and, on its last earnings call, management noted that some of the lower-priced inventory on the company's balance sheet should start flowing through the P&L in the back half of this year, helping margins.

The margin on connected/digital products is also higher and, as they continue to gain traction and become a larger part of the sale, it should also help margin mix.

The company is also doing a good job in terms of cost reductions including strategic sourcing, distribution optimization, and productivity improvement. Once the interest rate cycle starts reversing and macros become more favorable for volume growth, the company should see good operating leverage on this reduced cost base helping margins.

Valuation and Rating

FBIN stock is trading at 18.85x FY24 consensus EPS estimates of $4.29 and 17.03x FY25 consensus EPS estimates of $4.75.

While the company's valuation is at a premium to its 5-year historical average of 16.48x, it is at a discount compared to the sector median of 19.77x.

I believe the company deserves to trade a premium to its historical average as it spun off its more cyclical and less profitable cabinet business in December 2022 and now is much less cyclical and a higher-margin company. The stock has already re-rated to some extent and I see a possibility of it trading in line with the sector median given its good execution track record. Even if we don't assume any further re-rating and the stock continues to trade around the current P/E, its double-digit EPS growth (consensus estimates) coupled with ~1.2% dividend yield, would mean a good double-digit CAGR for the investors. So, I continue to see more upside and have a buy rating on the stock.

Risks