July 2024 New Analysts Cover Rivian, McDonald's, Paycom, Spotify +

This past July, we welcomed twenty-two new analysts who published their first-ever article on Seeking Alpha.

Our first five introductions are spotlight features, including a longer excerpt from the analyst's article. The rest of the new analysts will be introduced after these with a more brief excerpt, and organized by rating from Strong Sell to Strong Buy. Each section includes details about the newcomers' interest and background, so you can get to know them a bit more.

Please share with others what you think about any of the ideas presented: are any of these worth following up on?

To our new analysts: welcome to the community! And please don't hesitate to share more in the comments to introduce yourself to our readers.

Vivek Shah | Rivian: A Limited Road Ahead

Biography: "I’m a longtime investor, mostly focused on special situations and macro investments. My background is in value investing and my recent interests are automotive stocks, currency carry trades, and stocks with exposure to emerging markets."

Sell | RIVN

Perhaps no company better exemplifies the market's fickle behavior towards electric vehicles than Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN). After its IPO in late 2021, Rivian was valued at over $100 billion despite having a revenue of just $55 million in FY2021, which gave it a price-to-sales ratio of over 1800. The stock has been unable to maintain that astronomical valuation and has since fallen over 90% in value to reach its current market cap of about $11 billion. This extraordinary collapse was caused by a mix of factors including a general downturn in electrical vehicle demand, high interest rates, supply chain issues, and flaws with their vehicles. Nevertheless, Rivian remains financially viable and, in recent days, they've made some notable achievements. However, I'd caution against buying the stock for 4 main reasons.

Delta Dividends | Screening For Elite Dividend Payers In Financials

Biography: "A professor at the University of Southern Mississippi, Joseph E. Jones has been studying the market for over fifteen years and writes on portfolio construction from the perspective of a dividend growth investor."

Dividend growth investors value companies with a history of consistent and increasing payouts, offering a growing income stream while minimizing the need to sell shares. The compounding effect of reinvesting dividends significantly accelerates portfolio growth, especially when paired with long-term capital appreciation. With three-quarters of S&P 500 companies paying dividends and hundreds of ETFs (yes, hundreds) that center on dividends, it can be challenging to identify the best of the best. With this in mind, I will share a simple screening process for identifying high-quality dividend payers and then assessing fundamentals for long-term compounding potential. Just eight companies in the Financials sector meet all my screening criteria, from which I will highlight one Elite Performer: Mastercard (MA) and one Elite Value: East West Bancorp (EWBC).

Conor Casey | McDonald's Very Palatable At Current Price

Biography: "I am a credit analyst at a commercial bank specializing in the U.S. leveraged loan market. I hold an MSc in Financial Services and am a CFA Charterholder."

Buy | MCD

I rate McDonald's Corporation (MCD) a buy at its current price and a strong buy at or below $250. The softness in the QSR sector this year reflects a decline in consumer spending as we transition back to a more normalized inflationary environment. While MCD's comparable sales growth will adjust downward compared to recent years, the Company's development pipeline is stronger than ever, driven by increasing demand for fast food in emerging markets like China and India. In addition, MCD is well positioned to capitalize on challenges faced by its competitors. The Company has unrivalled digital and marketing capabilities, as well as a high-quality franchisee base with modern, digitalized restaurants. I believe MCD's currently low P/E ratio reflects an overreaction to a temporary shift in consumer sentiment, and I expect a marked improvement in the share price before the end of the year and into 2025.

Dividend Dude | Paycom Stock: Revolutionizing The Way We Get Paid

Bio: "I am an undergraduate college student studying finance & accounting. I specifically am interested in dividend growth stocks mostly, but when I see an opportunity it can be anywhere and not just in these types of businesses."

Strong Buy | PAYC

I am rating Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) a strong buy because they are revolutionizing the way we get paid. Paycom is a cloud-based human capital management software solutions which is a software-as-a-service ("SaaS") business model. It basically manages data analytics that various businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle all the way from recruitment to retirement. This business model already differentiates itself from others in the space because it is cloud-based while other popular companies are not like Automatic Data Processing (ADP) or Paychex (PAYX). It's set apart in the landscape because it streamlines multiple services onto one cloud-based platform that employers/employees can use, respectively.

Deep Value Investing | Ranger Energy Services Stock: A Compelling Buy With Insider Buying And Robust Financials

Biography: "Small deep value individual investor, with a microscopic private investment portfolio, yielding monthly what big investment firms return in one year. I have a B.Sc. in aeronautical engineering and over 6 years of experience as an engineering consultant in the aerospace sector."

Buy | RNGR

Despite a challenging Q1 2024, Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) has a solid financial position, and remains debt-free with over $85 million in liquidity. After a recent 20% drop in Ranger's share price, both the CEO and CFO bought shares in the company, signaling strong confidence in the future share price. The recent strategic pivot in the wireline segment from low-margin completions to production and pump-down services, combined with cost reductions of $4 million annually, demonstrates proactive management focused on profitability. In addition, management initiated a quarterly dividend payment in 2023, that has been consistent ever since, and they have a robust share buyback program, returning significant value to shareholders.

Biography: "I am a technology professional, researcher, and published author in Generative AI with Manning Publications. As a hobby investor with a decade of experience, I have consistently outperformed benchmarks including SPY and QQQ."

Sell | "TH International Limited ("Tims China", NASDAQ:THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons in China, continues to expand its store network and grow its loyalty program membership. However, the company faces significant challenges in translating these efforts into profitable growth."

Jack Elias | Spotify Stock: Q2 Earnings Were Solid But Do Not Justify The Price

Biography: "I am a dedicated business student with a fervent passion for the world of investing. While my research spans various industries, I have developed a specialized interest in Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs")."

Sell | "Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) reported strong financials with revenue up 20% YoY and improved gross and operating margins. User growth remains steady, with premium subscriber growth driving the majority of revenue. Sky-high valuation presents very real concerns of a large share price decline."

Anton Zharkov | Ferrari: Quantitative Analysis Suggests The Stock Is Overvalued

Biography: "Anton Zharkov is a financial analyst specializing in manufacturing companies across all industries except financial companies, insurers, REITs, and banks. In his articles, he will provide detailed analysis of mega and large-cap stocks for long/short portfolios."

Hold | "I consider myself a great admirer of the Ferrari N.V.'s (RACE) business, a legendary luxury car brand and motorsport icon. Despite excellent business performance, Ferrari shares are overvalued based on P/E, suggesting caution for potential investors."

Biography: "Accountant, MBA & private investor with common sense. I like to invest in the best companies, with strong competitive advantages at a reasonable price."

Hold | "Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) is a leading player in the capital markets sector, generating strong returns for shareholders over the past decade. The recent acquisition of Black Knight enhances ICE's competitive advantages in the mortgage technology sector, driving future revenue growth."

The Sol Seeker | XPeng Stock: The Moat Is Expanding

Biography: "I am an environmental economist and a financial market enthusiast. My main investment interests include renewables, electric vehicles, software as a service, AI, and cryptocurrency."

Buy | "XPeng Inc. (XPEV) (OTCPK:XPNGF) has been experiencing a choppy period, with investors spooked by the recent duties imposed by the US and provisional duties proposed by the EU on Chinese Electric Vehicles. Looking underneath the hood, the company has been quietly chipping away at improving their margins and narrowing their losses."

Adrian Proskar | Karooooo Stock: A Bet On Emerging Markets And Data

Biography: "Adrian Proskar is a self-taught value investor with 4 years of investing experience who is on track for a Bachelor's degree in economics. He is looking for high-quality companies with a favorable risk/reward ratio that fly under the radar."

Buy | "Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) is a leading provider of an on-the-ground operations cloud, with Cartrack as its most important segment, contributing over 80% of revenue. The valuation is by no means expensive, considering the company's quality and growth prospects."

Kevin Shan | Yonex Stock: A Bet On Badminton

Biography: "I'm an ex-Project Manager for the luxury real estate auction company. My primary investing strategy revolves around buying income investments and using the income to buy undervalued stocks with long-term growth opportunities."

Buy | "YONEX Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:YONXF) is a premium badminton brand that prices its products higher than its competitors and still outsells them. Badminton has seen tremendous growth in the last decade and will see even more growth in the future, particularly in North America."

Yaxi Pintado Xu | L'Oréal: Uncovering A Long-Term Growth Opportunity Amidst Market Challenges

Biography: "Experienced professional within the Beauty/Cosmetics sector in China. I have worked for both international and Chinese companies, helping them to expand their businesses internationally."

Buy | "L'Oréal S.A.'s (OTCPK:LRLCF) stock price dropped due to the CEO's comments on the beauty industry and French election results. My valuation analysis shows L'Oréal is fairly valued with strong revenue growth, margins, and diversified portfolio."

Biography: "I am a sophomore at USC (class of 2027) studying economics and accounting and aiming for a finance career path. At the moment, I am focusing on wealth/asset management, portfolio management, and equity research."

Buy | "Like most tourism-oriented companies, Carnival Corporation (CCL) (CUK) (OTCPK:CUKPF) stock has performed well since 2023; however, it is still undervalued in the market, with a target price of $25.18. Carnival is in an unrivaled position within the cruise industry, and recent announcements show that management only expects this to continue."

Biography: "Hidden Gems Research seeks to find high-quality companies that are otherwise overlooked by the wider market and consequently trading below what I think is their fair value. I conduct deep fundamental research."

Buy | "OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) is a leading used car conglomerate that reported $200 million in losses in 2023 but will likely swing to $100 million in net profit by 2025. The company, currently trading at just under $2 billion in market cap and $4 billion in enterprise value, looks very cheap at a 10% free cash flow yield."

Biography: "I am a passionate investor who seeks to find undervalued stocks that have strong potential for solid future growth. My focus is on mid and large-cap companies with strong fundamentals to deliver high capital returns over the long-term. I am closely associated with the existing author, Value Growth Master."

Buy | "O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) is facing an excruciating period of destocking and soft consumer demand, with disappointing revenues. However, management is focusing on portfolio optimization programs and margin expansion initiatives while waiting for markets to turn around."

Three Mile Research | Yum China: Widening Its Economic Moat & Seizing Growth Opportunities In An Evolving Market

Biography: "At Three Mile Research, we focus on identifying exceptional businesses trading below their intrinsic value. We achieve this by combining fundamental analysis, market research, and common sense; thus taking advantage of the recurrent market inefficiencies."

Buy | "Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is a leading restaurant company that operates and franchises popular fast-food brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell in China. We believe the company is currently undervalued, owing to its strong economic moat and the substantial future growth potential in China."

Biography: "I am an equity analyst based in South Africa. I hold a bachelors and post-graduate in accounting and I have completed all the required exams to qualify as a chartered accountant (CA(SA))."

Buy | "Regulatory changes and industry trends are expected to drive growth in the anaerobic digestion market, with Montauk Renewables, Inc. (MNTK) poised to capture a significant share. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing anaerobic digestion industry, particularly in the dairy and swine RNG sectors."

Biography: "I am a former fixed-income professional with a particular interest in residential mortgage finance. My investment approach is value-oriented and data-driven, focusing on identifying undervalued opportunities in REITs and other equities."

Strong Buy | "The market currently undervalues Chimera Investment Corporation's (CIM) common stock by an enormous margin, trading it at price-to-book ratios that are far below its peers. Chimera’s loan portfolio is very strong, consisting nearly entirely of residential mortgage loans and related investments."

Bayside Growth Investment | LifeMD: High Growth GLP-1 Telehealth Play At A Discount

Biography: "Bayside Growth Investment specializes in high-growth small and mid-cap stocks in the health and tech sectors."

Strong Buy | "LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) is positioned as a high-growth telehealth play with a focus on GLP-1 weight management treatments. The company is guiding for 35% revenue growth in 2024. Its core telehealth business is expected to grow at least 43%."

Contrarian With A Calculator | Dowlais Stock: Undervalued With Market Leading Positions And EV Tailwinds, Strong Buy

Biography: "I have worked in the financial services industry for ~7 years across North America and Europe. My investing style has a strong value bent, and my main influences are Graham, Buffet, Fisher, Klarman, Marks, Greenblatt among others."

Strong Buy | "Dowlais Group plc (OTCPK:DWLAF) has strong competitive positions that are supported by global diversification and a vertically integrated manufacturing footprint. The product portfolio is well-positioned for EV transition, and highly visible margin expansion initiatives should drive strong earnings growth."

Giacomo Bocanegra | Ring Energy: The Hidden Treasure Of The Permian Basin

Biography: "Giacomo Bocanegra is an investor and hedge fund manager. He is the founder and chief executive of Bocanegra Asset Management, an asset management firm with a long-term, value-oriented approach."

Strong Buy | "Ring Energy (REI) is an upstream oil & gas company with operations in the Permian Basin, a sedimentary basin that produces about 47% of the U.S. daily production. REI is undervalued, trading at a discount to book value, with strong free cash flow and debt reduction plans. "

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.