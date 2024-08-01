D-Keine

Article Thesis

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reported quarterly earnings results that looked very weak. The company continues to battle company-specific issues and cannot benefit from the ongoing AI boom in a big way. The post-earnings price slump seems justified due to the disappointing performance Intel delivered over the last couple of months.

Past Coverage

I have written about Intel here on Seeking Alpha in the past, most recently in early 2023 when Intel decided to cut its dividend. Back then, I gave the company a neutral rating, with shares being roughly flat since then, accounting for the post-earnings price slump on Thursday evening. With more than a year having passed since my most recent Intel article was published, it is time for an update.

What Happened?

Seeking Alpha appropriately described what happened with Intel following the release of its most recent earnings results: “Intel crashes as Q2 results, guidance miss expectations.” And the company's earnings results do indeed look pretty bad:

The company missed estimates on both lines. Even though the analyst community's expectations weren't very high, Intel underperformed those, with a small revenue decline and a bottom-line number that was barely above zero. Intel's guidance for the current quarter is pretty weak as well -- more on that later.

The market thus sent Intel's shares lower, with shares hitting a new 52-week low of less than $24 at the time of writing, which pencils out to an 18% decline in post-market hours. This could change on Friday, of course, but the initial market reaction gives a good hint about how Intel did over the last couple of months. Let's delve into the results.

Intel's Q2: Many Things To Dislike, Few To Like

Intel Corporation is among the best-known semiconductor companies, and it is one of the largest players by sales generation, although not when it comes to profit generation. The company once had a strong market position, thanks to great products and significant pricing power. But over the last couple of years, Intel has run into problems repeatedly. These include headwinds when it comes to rolling out new products, introducing new processes (such as the 10nm issues a couple of years ago). Intel also has been facing significant cash flow issues due to high capital investments that have, so far, not paid off. Investors thus are used to things going wrong occasionally, and yet, Intel still managed to surprise investors to the downside with its Q2 report.

While revenues were only slightly smaller than what was expected, the fact that revenues were down while peers such as Nvidia (NVDA), and, to a lesser degree, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), experience explosive growth is a major concern. Intel has the R&D spending to be competitive, it has the size and scale to be competitive, and yet, Intel isn't able to compete tech-wise, at least according to its (potential) customers.

While AMD reported excellent data center growth of 115% a couple of days ago, Intel reported that its Data Center and AI revenues were actually down slightly compared to the previous year's quarter. When Nvidia reports its results later this month, it will surely deliver splendid data center growth as well. There is significant demand for data center chips, as Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and so on are spending heavily to grow their AI businesses. However, Intel just doesn't benefit from the AI theme due to having a product lineup that doesn't attract a lot of interest.

Considering how much money Intel spends on R&D, its lack of competitiveness and its ongoing market share losses are a reason for concern, I believe:

Over the last year, Intel spent roughly as much on research and development as Nvidia and AMD combined, yet it has missed the explosive market growth in the AI data center space. The company plans to begin selling its Gaudi 3 AI accelerator during the third quarter. This could get Intel into a somewhat better position compared to where it is now, but even that won't change the fact that Intel is lagging its peers.

Intel's client computing business saw encouraging growth of 9% during the second quarter, but that was not enough to offset the headwinds in other business areas. Client computing also will likely not be a huge long-term growth driver, as market growth isn't overly strong, while the unit will likely remain cyclical in the future, too.

Intel Foundry saw some growth, at 4%, but that still wasn't compelling. Foundry has been touted as a major future growth driver in the past, yet sales growth is barely above the rate of inflation. Significant additional capital expenditures will be needed to turn Intel Foundry into a higher-growth business with more meaningful top and bottom-line contributions, I believe.

Unfortunately, high capital expenditures hurt Intel's balance sheet, as the company is not generating strong operating cash flows. During the first half of the current year, Intel generated just $1.1 billion of operating cash flow, while capital expenditures stood at $11.7 billion over the same time. This makes for a free cash burn of more than $10 billion in half a year, or more than $20 billion annualized. While Intel still has some cash reserves on its balance sheet, the hefty cash burn rate nevertheless is an issue. Adding debt will result in higher interest expenses down the road, and Intel's ability to return cash to its owners is very limited due to its hefty cash burn rate.

Intel's cash flow issues stem, at least to some degree, from its weak profitability. This trend continued during the second quarter, as Intel's gross margin was just 35%, while the operating income number was negative. Even adjusted for items that Intel's management believes should be excluded, results looked weak: Intel's non-GAAP operating income was a meager $24 million, or just below $100 million annualized. Nvidia, for reference, generates $24 million in operating income every three hours instead of every three months.

Intel: What's The Outlook?

Intel's guidance for the current quarter, Q3 2024, is not compelling, either. The company expects to generate revenues of around $13 billion, which is around 10% below the consensus estimate of $14.4 billion. We can thus expect a range of downward revisions to analysts' estimates in the coming days as they adjust their models to reflect Intel's weak near-term guidance.

Potentially even worse, Intel's profit guidance calls for a loss of $0.03 per share during the third quarter -- on a non-GAAP basis. On a GAAP basis, losses are expected to be larger, of course. But even when we focus on adjusted results, management's guidance implies that profitability will be even weaker compared to the second quarter, when Intel generated a small non-GAAP profit. Despite the ongoing investments in the business and the planned Gaudi 3 AI accelerator rollout in Q3, profits will thus remain under a lot of pressure in the near term -- it looks like Intel has not yet passed the nadir.

There is some good news, however, as management seemingly has recognized that it needs to act. Intel announced that it will cut around 16,500 jobs, which could help improve profitability in 2025, although there will be some one-time expenses in the near term. Eventually, slimming down the business and focusing on improving efficiency is a good move, I believe. Meta and other tech companies have done so over the last couple of years following their overhiring during the pandemic, and they have seen their margins improve. There is no guarantee that Intel will be equally successful in bringing down costs by reducing its headcount, but there is, at least, a solid chance that this will help right the ship over time, I believe.

Currently, Intel is forecasted to earn $1.08 this year, but this estimate will most likely decline following the Q2 earnings miss and Intel's weak Q3 guidance. But even when we take the $1.08 estimate at face value, Intel is far from a bargain -- accounting for the 18% share price drop on Thursday evening, Intel would be valued at around 22x net earnings.

For a company with major profitability and cash flow issues and weak growth, that is not a great valuation at all. Semiconductor peer Qualcomm (QCOM), which reported strong results yesterday, showing nice revenue and earnings growth, trades at just 17x net earnings, for example. With higher-quality semi companies being available at more attractive valuations, I don't see a reason to buy Intel Corporation stock here.