Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (BRPHF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.05K Followers

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:BRPHF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Goldowsky - Head, IR
Chris Ferraro - President and Chief Investment Officer
Alex Ioffe - Chief Financial Officer
Mike Novogratz - Founder and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord
Martin Toner - ATB Capital Markets
Joe Flynn - Compass Point Research
Bill Papanastasiou - Stifel

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Galaxy Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jonathan Goldowsky, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jonathan Goldowsky

Good morning, and welcome to Galaxy's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Before we begin, please note that our remarks today may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those identified in our filings with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authority on SEDAR+ and available on our website or in future filings we make with other securities regulators.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of today and will not be updated. In addition, none of the information on this call constitutes a recommendation, solicitation or offer by Galaxy or its affiliates to buy or sell any securities, including Galaxy Securities. With that, I'll turn it over to Chris Ferraro, President and CIO of Galaxy.

Chris Ferraro

Thanks, Jonathan, and good morning, everyone. Before I turn it over to Alex and Mike, I'll first review our operating results for the second quarter of 2024, key trends within our businesses and the momentum we have heading into the back half of the year. Let's start with Global Markets. Spot and Derivatives trading volumes across the industry decreased in the second quarter as activity fueled by the

Recommended For You

About BRPHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRPHF

Trending Analysis

Trending News