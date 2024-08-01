Morsa Images

Shares of REIT Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have been a modest performer over the past year, gaining just 5%, though they have rallied more substantially from lows last fall. I last covered Camden in March, rating shares a buy, and since that recommendation, the stock has returned 15% vs. the market’s 5% gain. With this run, shares have well eclipsed my $105 price target as long-term interest rates have begun to fall, enabling greater multiple expansion. We continue to see signs the apartment rental market is passing its bottom, and if interest rates have indeed peaked, I see scope for further share price appreciation.

Seeking Alpha

Q2 Results Were Solid

In the company’s second quarter, Camden generated $1.71 in core funds from operations (“FFO”), $0.04 ahead of guidance and $0.04 ahead of consensus. Revenue was up slightly from last year at $387 million. As a reminder, Camden is an apartment real estate investment trust, or REIT. It owns nearly 60,000 units, and it largely caters to middle-income consumers.

About 62% of its properties are class B with 38% class A and 58% of which are suburban. Additionally, while it has some presence in California, its portfolio is largely concentrated in the Sun Belt. DC is its biggest market at 13.2% of net operating income, followed by Houston at 11.9%, and Phoenix at 8.7%. It also has meaningful presences in Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. These markets have favorable population and employment trends, though an increase in construction post-pandemic has weighed on pricing power.

Supply pressure may be abating

Because of increased supply, rents remain below record levels. However, they are still up substantially from pre-COVID levels. According to ApartmentList, rents are still down 0.8% from last year, but they have begun to rise again sequentially. This is consistent with my view that temporary supply gluts created pricing pressure, and as we move past this over the next twelve months, rental rates should improve.

ApartmentList

A market that has faced pressure but is beginning to bounce off the bottom is consistent with the results Camden has just reported. It had 95.3% same property occupancy, up 30bps sequentially but down 20bps from last year, so the market is below peak levels but better than it was. New lease rates were down 1.8% in Q2, while renewals were up 3.7%. Overall, lease rates were up 0.8%, which is a meaningful outperformance relative to declining rents nationally. The outperformance from lease renewals is consistent with my expectations.

During periods of rapid rental growth (as seen in 2021-2022), existing units often do not rise as quickly as the market, leaving them underpriced. That allows the landlords to catch up as the market cools by still raising rents. Additionally, given the cost and hassle of moving, even if an apartment is $25 a month more expensive, most tenants are likely to stay in place, providing modest incremental pricing power.

Encouragingly, Camden continues to see low turnover, falling to 42% vs. 45% a year ago. Declining turnover means that renewal rents are likely still somewhat below market levels, enabling these increases. Additionally, home purchase affordability remains stretched, and that likely is forcing some would-be home buyers to stay renters for longer, a positive for Camden’s business.

Encouragingly, in July, there was a modest acceleration in data with new leases down 1.6% while renewals were up 4% for a blended gain of 0.9%. Additionally, Camden had 95.6% occupancy in July, up 30bps from Q2 levels. I caution against reading too much into one month’s data, but this data point is consistent with my view of an apartment rental market that is getting less bad.

A strong balance sheet provides cushion against margin compression

While Camden has outperformed the sluggish rental market, limited rental growth has constrained margins. Same property revenue rose by 1.4% while expenses rose by 2.5%, leading to just a 0.9% growth in net operating income. Property operating and maintenance expenses rose by $2.4 million to $90 million, while real estate taxes were down 2% to $48.8 million. As expected, bad debt expense fell to 0.8% from 1.5%, after it worked through a backlog of post-COVID evictions a year ago.

Importantly, Camden also maintains a strong balance sheet, giving it flexibility should the market worsen. It carries $3.6 billion of debt for just a 40% debt to capitalization. It has also reduced financial leverage. Net leverage of 3.9x was down from 4.2x last year, and interest coverage is strong at 7x. Its debt maturities are also well-laddered.

Camden Property Trust

Higher guidance is justified

Overall, Camden continues to manage well through this apartment rental downturn, and with the encouraging sequential improvements we are seeing, the company now expects same property net operating income to rise by about 0.75%, up 0.25% from its prior guidance.

Camden Property Trust

As a consequence, it raised its core FFO guidance to $6.79 at the midpoint, up by $0.05. At the start of the year, I was targeting $6.80 in FFO. I was more optimistic that the rental market would turn, whereas CPT management has been more cautious in waiting to see the turn in its guidance. Based on the improvement we are seeing, I expect Camden to deliver at least my $6.80 and potentially closer to $6.85.

Camden Property Trust

Macro conditions are improving

As you can see below, there was a surge of apartment units under construction in 2022-2023. After rents rose sharply, new projects had very attractive economics, leading to a wave of construction. As these were completed and hit the market, that new supply brought down prices. However, we have now passed the peak of supply with a declining number of units under construction, and as this supply pressure fades, I expect to see ongoing improvement in rental rates.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Looking beyond the near term, permitting for apartment buildings has fallen even more sharply, about 40% from peak-to-trough. That means that supply is not only falling now, but it will continue to decline for at least 2 years, given the lead time between permitting and completion.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Just as low-interest rates and high rental inflation caused a supply glut, the recent period of high rates and low rental inflation are going to cause a supply shortage in a couple of years. This is why I continue to believe the market turn we are seeing is poised to last for several years, with rental inflation likely to settle in at least its pre-COVID norm of 3-3.5%. With its exposure to Sun Belt markets, CPT should be able to at least match national rental inflation trends.

Barring a rise in rates, shares are attractive

Shares currently offer a 3.7% yield, and it has just a 60% dividend payout ratio. With about $6.82 in FFO, and about $1.10 in maintenance cap-ex needs, Camden can theoretically distribute about $5.72 to shareholders, 1.4x its dividend. At $115, shares have a 5% distributable yield, and distributable cash flow should rise by at least 3.5-4% over the next several years as expansion projects come online, and the rental market continues to rebound. This creates a long-term 9% return potential.

That leaves CPT between a “hold” and a “buy,” as I view ~8% return opportunities “market-like” and a hold, whereas I aim for 10+% returns for a “buy.” I am retaining a buy for Camden Property Trust stock, as I see the apartment sector gaining momentum, which should support shares. Amid cyclical uncertainty, its steadier cash flows may also be more attractive. Ultimately, whether it is a hold or a buy may come down to interest rates. If rates do rise again, that may pressure dividend stocks. Conversely, if rates stay below 4-4.15% on the 10-year treasury (US10Y), investors will likely continue to look to dividend stocks for income.

My view is rates have peaked for this cycle, and as such, I expect recent momentum to continue. CPT could trade to a 4.5% distributable yield for a $127 price target, as that still supports an 8% long-term return at 3.5% annual growth.

For investors more concerned about interest rates, I can see waiting before buying, as rates are the biggest risk. Still, with the market turning and Camden Property Trust performing well in Q2, I would stay long its shares.