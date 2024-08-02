Bjoern Wylezich

Here at the Lab, today, we are back to comment on Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD). The company released solid Third-Quarter 2024 results, which confirm our positive forward-thinking view. The continuous execution of two pillars backs our buy rating recommendation: 1) a project backlog to drive the hydrogen revolution and the energy transition, and 2) a rock-solid company with 40+ consecutive years of dividend increases. That said, ADP and other industrial gas companies like Linde and Air Liquide are the least sensitive to the economic environment. This is confirmed by an EBITDA margin of around 40%. We also recommend that our new readers check our recent publication called First Mover Advantage Not Priced In. Since April, the company's stock price has increased by almost 10%.

Q3 Earnings Results

Looking at the results, APD exceeded its previous EPS guidance range. Starting with analyzing the EPS, the company reached $3.13 per share, up 17% from last year's net profit of $709 million. The EPS was $3.20, up 7% on an adjusted basis. This result came 6% above Wall Street consensus expectation, but was primarily due to favorable taxes. In detail, ADP corporate tax came in at $140.6 million compared to an average estimate of $163 million (Fig 1). Going up to the P&L analysis, APD adj. EBITDA reached $1.3 billion with a margin of 42.4%, up by 260 basis points compared to last year's achievement (Fig 2). Within the segments, America's margins were higher, while Asia's margins were lower on a quarterly basis. In detail, America's margins were solid and helped with higher pricing activities (up by 3%). Asia margins remain a watch point, even if we should report that the company reported some planned downtime. Europe volumes, prices, and margins were flat, with an adj. EBITDA of $283 million. Regarding corporate costs, which include equipment sales, APD expenses were higher in Q3. This is not a surprise, given the company backlog and incremental complexity in the new hydrogen investments. The company confirmed the previous FY 2024 adjusted EPS outlook set between $12.20 to $12.50. This is up in the 6/9% range compared to the prior year. The technical guidance on CAPEX investments was also confirmed to range from $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion.

Why are we positive?

We anticipated numerous growth earnings in APD's traditional gas business last time. So, we are optimistic about reports that the company announced plans to construct two new air separation units in Georgia and North Carolina. This CAPEX investment will replace aged units and serve further merchant market growth; Secondly, the company is selling its LNG equipment businesses to Honeywell. This is a $1.81 billion all-cash transaction, which is expected to be closed before FY 2024. We see this deal from two perspectives: 1) There is critical liquidation value on ADP first mover advantages, and 2) this might remove ongoing debate on the CAPEX decision from APD. We believe the company has made this transaction to address concerns on longer-term projects ROIC; Even considering the above point 2), the company's backlog increased slightly to $19.5 billion from $19.3 billion in the prior quarter. This is mainly due to a signed Green Hydrogen industrial plant with TotalEnergies. This agreement has a 15-year timeframe to supply 70,000 tons of green hydrogen per annum starting in 2030. The deal is not a memorandum of understanding but a contractual agreement. To add some numbers into perspective, assuming an $8/kg price, APD will receive $8.5 billion over 15 years. This significantly impacts the ESG target from TotalEnergies' EU refinery footprint. In addition, the company communicated a trial with Daimler Mercedes to convert its distribution fleet to hydrogen-powered vehicles. Once again, APD demonstrated its global reach with different scopes in diversified sectors. APD also continued its string of shareholder-friendly news with a Senior Management Board announcement. Our team believes this will help to develop greater control within the corporate structure. It will also reduce the number of direct reports to the CEO while increasing accountability within the APD business units.

Although the company's EPS was better than expected, these results were of lower quality, given that lower taxes drove the beat. According to our estimates, we still maintain a corporate tax rate of 25%. Here at the Lab, we believe the company's equity story remains intact. Our last update reminds you that we see limited risk from ongoing hydrogen tax credits under different USA election scenarios.

Adjusting Estimates and Valuation

Last time, we decreased our EPS estimates to reflect lower margins in the APAC region and slightly higher corporate costs. After analyzing the Q3 results, we believe this was a good call. Rolling forward our valuation to Q2 2025, we confirm our NTM EPS of $13.2. This implied a 6.8% EPS uplift from the FY 2024 results. Our 6.8% increase is well below the APD-adjusted EPS CAGR in the last ten years and is supported by an ROIC (16.15%) above the WACC. Our 2025 sales estimate is $12.8 billion, with a core operating profit of $4.04 billion. Without considering "APD's new projects, which should add $1.4 per share EPS growth over the next years," the company is set within its specialty gases business.

Regarding APD's valuation, it is vital to report Linde and Air Liquide's current valuation. In detail, these companies trade at a forward P/E of 27.88x and 24.99x, respectively. In our numbers (which are also aligned with APD's outlook), the company trades at 22x. There is an unwarranted discount to peers, and our internal team anticipates this valuation gap to close.

In addition, APD's 5-year historical average P/E was 26.38x (SA Valuation Data in Fig 4). Considering the company's order backlog and project ramp-up, we decided to lower the APD multiple last time, using the company's previous ten-year average of 24x. For this reason, we confirm our target price to €316.8 per share.

Risks

Downside risks include new investment execution with cost inflation-associated risks. We should also report APD's complexity in dealing with worldwide operations. About 50% of APD's projects are being built without an anchor client, and the price has not been set yet. Therefore, there is risk in estimating pricing activities and the ability for capital to pass through. Higher corporate costs and lower margins in Asia are two ongoing risks. In addition, as usual, we report 1) the inability to increase gas prices, 2) unplanned plant outages, and 3) the volatility of raw materials input costs.

Conclusion

We believe Honeywell's transaction has regained investor confidence. In addition, the company has a solid balance sheet while investing for growth and maintaining an A rating. Growth Has A Price, and we are still supportive of APD's valuation. For this reason, we confirm our buy recommendation.