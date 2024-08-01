ITT Inc. (ITT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Macaluso - Vice President, Investor Relations and Global Communications
Luca Savi - Chief Executive Officer and President
Emmanuel Caprais - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Damian Karas - UBS
Scott Davis - Melius Research
Joseph Giordano - TD Cowen
Michael Halloran - Baird
Nathan Jones - Stifel
Vlad Bystricky - Citigroup
Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Joseph Ritchie - Goldman Sachs
Sabrina Abrams - Bank of America

Operator

Welcome to ITT's 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call. Today is Thursday, August 1, 2024. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the floor will be opened for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mark Macaluso, Vice President, Investor Relations and Global Communications. You may begin.

Mark Macaluso

Thank you, Amy, and good morning. Joining me this morning -- joining me from Sanford are Luca Savi, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Emmanuel Caprais, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call will provide these financial results for the three-month period ending June 29, 2024, which we announced this morning.

Before we begin, please refer to Slide 2 of today's presentation where we note that today's comments include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to several risks and uncertainties, including those described in our 2023 annual report on Form 10-K and other recent SEC filings.

Except for otherwise noted, the second quarter results we presented this morning will be compared to the second quarter of 2023 and include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of such

