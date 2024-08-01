Vontier Corporation (VNT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024 7:09 PM ETVontier Corporation (VNT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.05K Followers

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Edelman - Vice President, Investor Relations
Mark Morelli - President and Chief Executive Officer
Anshooman Aga - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Julian Mitchell - Barclays
Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs
Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research
David Ridley-Lane - Bank of America
David Raso - Evercore ISI
Robert Mason - Baird

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Vontier Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on August 1, 2024 and a replay will be made available shortly after.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Edelman, Vontier's Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ryan Edelman

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call this morning to discuss our second quarter results. With me today are Mark Morelli, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Anshooman Aga, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. You can find both our press release, as well as our slide presentation that we will refer to during today's call on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.vontier.com.

Please note that during today's call, we will present certain non-GAAP financial measures. We will also make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ materially from any forward-looking statements that we make today, and we do not assume any obligation to update them. Information regarding these factors

Recommended For You

About VNT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VNT

Trending Analysis

Trending News