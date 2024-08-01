Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024 7:10 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.05K Followers

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Anil Gupta - Vice President, Investor Relations
Brian Armstrong - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Alesia Haas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Devin Ryan - Citizens JMP
Ken Worthington - JPMorgan
Benjamin Budish - Barclays Bank
Owen Lau - Oppenheimer
Mike Colonnese - H.C. Wainwright
Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity
Pete Christiansen - Citigroup
Dan Dolev - Mizuho
John Todaro - Needham
Patrick Moley - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Krista and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coinbase Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Anil Gupta, Vice President, Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Anil Gupta

Good afternoon and welcome to the Coinbase second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me on today’s call are Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO; Emilie Choi, President and COO; Alesia Haas, CFO; and Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer. I hope you’ve all had the opportunity to read our shareholder letter, which was published on our Investor Relations website earlier today.

Before we get started, I’d like to remind you that during today’s call, we may make forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from today’s statements. Information concerning risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause these results to differ is included in our SEC filings.

Our discussion today will also include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the shareholder letter on our Investor Relations website. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in

Recommended For You

About COIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COIN

Trending Analysis

Trending News