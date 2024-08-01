Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024 8:05 PM ETBeazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.06K Followers

Beazer Homes USA Inc (NYSE:BZH) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call August 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Goldberg - Senior VP & CFO
Allan Merrill - Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates
Julio Romero - Sidoti & Company
Alex Barrón - Housing Research Center
Jay McCanless - Wedbush

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Beazer Homes Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on the company's website later today. In addition, PowerPoint slides intended to accompany this call are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.beazer.com.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Dave Goldberg, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Dave Goldberg

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Beazer Homes conference call discussing our results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Before we begin, you should be aware that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors described in our SEC filings, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our projections. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date the statement is made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is simply not possible to predict all such factors.

Joining me today is Allan Merrill, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. On our call today, Allan will discuss highlights from our third quarter, the current environment for new home sales, our longer-term outlook on the market and conclude with an overview of our progress towards our

Recommended For You

About BZH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BZH

Trending Analysis

Trending News