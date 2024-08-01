RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024 8:13 PM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.06K Followers

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Will Wong - VP, IR
Vlad Shmunis - Founder, Chairman and CEO
Sonalee Parekh - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Funk - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho
Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley
Brian Peterson - Raymond James
Catharine Trebnick - Rosenblatt
William Power - Baird

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the RingCentral Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Will Wong, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Will Wong

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to RingCentral's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, and Sonalee Parekh, CFO. Our format today will include prepared remarks by Vlad and Sonalee, followed by Q&A.

We also have a slide presentation available on our Investor Relations website that will coincide with today's call. Which you can find under the financial results section at ir.ringcentral.com. Some of our discussion responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements regarding the company's business operations, financial performance, and outlook.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements after this call. For a complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to our business, please refer to the information contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as today's earnings release.

Unless otherwise indicated, all measures that follow are non-GAAP with year-over-year comparisons. A reconciliation of

Recommended For You

About RNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RNG

Trending Analysis

Trending News