Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024 8:23 PM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.06K Followers

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bryan Vaniman - SVP of IR
Khozema Shipchandler - CEO
Aidan Viggiano - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Quinton Gabrielli - Piper Sandler
Mark Murphy - JPMorgan
Taylor McGinnis - UBS
Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley
Ryan Koontz - Needham & Co.
Rich Magnus - Wolfe
Austin Cole - Citizens JMP
Nick Altmann - Scotiabank
Yanni Samoilis - Baird
Derrick Wood - TD Cowen
Billy Fitzsimmons - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Twilio, Inc., Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Bryan Vaniman, SVP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Bryan Vaniman

Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us for Twilio's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Khozema Shipchandler, Chief Executive Officer; and Aidan Viggiano, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, we will disclose non-GAAP financial measures on this call. Definitions and reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found in our earnings release, and our earnings presentation posted on our IR website at investors.twilio.com.

We will also make forward-looking statements on this call, including statements about our future outlook and goals. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Many of these risks and uncertainties are described in our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K in our forthcoming Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

With

Recommended For You

About TWLO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TWLO

Trending Analysis

Trending News