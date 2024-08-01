onurdongel

Antero Midstream recently (NYSE:AM) yet another acquisition that is going to continue the cash flow acceleration at an advanced rate. These small acquisitions have been providing needed equipment that can be used "elsewhere" as needed by operations in addition to the use of most of the actual assets where they are located. The result is a lower capital budget combined with a cost savings that is accelerating free cash flow growth. That free cash flow growth is likely to mean more dividends sooner rather than later.

The last article talked about these "blue light specials" that the company is snapping up. Obviously, management found yet another good deal since then. The program is likely to continue for years to come. Some of the effects of this program like the debt ratings upgrade are covered in the current article.

Ratings Upgrade

Parent company Antero Resources (AR) recently was upgraded by S&P to investment grade. Along with that came a ratings upgrade for the midstream company as well. This will reduce needed letters of credit and likely future interest costs as well.

Antero Midstream Credit Rating Progress And Debt Ratio Progress (Antero Midstream Corporate Presentation Second Quarter 2024)

With one main customer, Antero Midstream cannot have a debt rating higher than its main customer. Nonetheless, the progress so far is a welcome achievement.

Also note that the debt ratio has come down mainly through EBITDA growth. The latest $70 million acquisition would well bring that debt ratio to the desired 3.0 as it is considered an accretive acquisition.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow has been growing far faster than the growth of the business would indicate. Much of this is due to the cost savings that result from the acquisitions program.

Small acquisitions often have a very high success rate and can be very profitable. In this case, the company is buying equipment at a considerable discount and then moving it to optimize operations after the acquisition closes to save capital expenditures.

The result is shown below:

Antero Midstream Free Cash Flow Growth Comparison (Antero Midstream Earnings Press Release Second Quarter 2024)

For a long time, the market did not believe that negative free cash flow would turn to positive free cash flow. Then there was the worry that with really only nominal growth in the production of Antero Resources, the dividend growth in the future would be questionable.

However, the capital program is demonstrating that it is very possible to grow free cash flow at a good clip despite the business of the parent company growing very slowly if at all.

Prospects for higher dividends in the future appear to be getting better with each money saving acquisition.

Keep in mind that Antero Midstream does not service all of the production of Antero Resources. Therefore, Antero Midstream can grow its business faster than the parent company for years to come. That is exactly what is happening. It is likely to benefit income investors sooner rather than later.

Acquired Assets

Note that the acquired assets are in an area where the parent company has production.

Antero Midstream Latest Bolt-On Acquisition (Antero Midstream Corporate Presentation Second Quarter 2024)

This continues a several year ongoing strategy of snapping up small bolt-on acquisitions or equipment that can be moved to where it's needed (sometimes both at once). The result (of course) continues to defy market expectations that Antero Midstream will not grow any faster than its parent. But the market continues to cling to that belief despite management demonstrating in the past that faster growth is possible, and management is executing accordingly.

Earnings

The reason that earnings (and hence earnings per share) did not grow was a one-time cost attributed to an early debt redemption.

Antero Midstream Adjusted Earnings Calculation Second Quarter 2024 (Antero Midstream Earnings Press Release Second Quarter 2024)

Note that the early extinguishment of debt more than offset the lower loss on asset sales. The net result was that the GAAP earnings showed no earnings per share growth. But the absence of some nonrecurring items (which is what they are considered even though they may happen again in the future) demonstrated that the business itself grew about 5% as mentioned in the press release. This is what matters when it comes to future dividend increase considerations.

Note that the same press release shows capital expenditures in roughly the same range as before (as the change is not all that significant and fluctuate from one quarter to another). Management has come to depend upon this highly successful program to continue to keep costs low while growing free cash flow at an accelerated rate.

Summary

Many of the key volumes used to measure the midstream business did not change materially. Antero Resources did state that they are delaying the start of some well production until a later time when natural gas prices are expected to be stronger. That actually seems to be a recurring theme throughout the industry. The result of that theme may be a larger than expected production drop in the third quarter followed by some sort of recovery in the fourth quarter as these wells come online.

In any event, both the midstream company and the parent company have the resources to choose a wide variety of potential business strategies when natural gas prices recover.

Antero Midstream continues to be a strong buy for growth and income investors. Investors will have to remember that midstream company stocks tend to follow upstream company stocks despite the fact that the two businesses are very different. Therefore, with a likely natural gas pricing recovery in the near future, this stock could easily become overpriced during the upstream recovery.

There is likely to be single digit growth of the business in the future because there are likely to be more small acquisitions like the one just made. That should mean that the company will hit its debt ratio goal soon (and that is sooner than the market originally thought).

The next management step to return money to shareholders is likely to be stock purchases (and retirements). This gives management some flexibility should a cyclical downturn occur that would reduce free cash flow. The midstream business is known for steady earnings through the use of "take-or-pay" contracts. But free cash flow is such a small part of the GAAP cash flow that it can be far more visibly influenced by business conditions.

Risks

The midstream business is known as the utility business of the oil and gas business because the business is not as volatile nor is it as dependent upon commodity prices as the upstream business is.

Nonetheless, the safety programs are extremely important to this industry as a pipeline leak or explosion can cause a lot of adverse business situations. This company has an excellent safety record so far. However, that does not preclude an accident in the future.

This management has some rarely seen programs like the bolt-on acquisitions made to reduce capital costs. The people running those programs may be harder to replace if their services are lost. Lost services could materially affect the company going forward as a result.