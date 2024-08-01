Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.06K Followers

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Heather Getz - Chief Financial and Operations Officer
Joseph DeVivo - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Josh Jennings - TD Cowen
Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer & Co.

Operator

Good evening. Thank you for attending the Butterfly Network Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Megan, and I'll be your moderator today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call, with an opportunity for questions-and-answer at the end. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to pass the conference over to Heather Getz with Butterfly Network. Please go ahead.

Heather Getz

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, Butterfly released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and provided a business update. The release and earnings presentation, which include a reconciliation of management's use of non-GAAP financial measures compared to the most applicable GAAP measures are currently available on the investor section of the company's website at ir.butterflynetwork.com.

I, Heather Getz, Chief Financial and Operations Officer of Butterfly alongside Joseph DeVivo, Butterfly's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will host this afternoon's call.

During today's call we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These statements may include among other things expectations with respect to financial results, future performance, development and commercialization of products and services, potential regulatory approvals, and the size and potential growth of current or future markets for our products and services. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions, and expectations that are subject to change and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

These and other risks are described

Recommended For You

About BFLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BFLY

Trending Analysis

Trending News