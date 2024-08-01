Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.06K Followers

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Reshma Kewalramani - Chief Executive Officer, President
Stuart Arbuckle - Chief Operating Officer
Charlie Wagner - Chief Financial Officer.
Susie Lisa - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs
David Risinger - Leerink Partners
Jessica Fye - J.P. Morgan
Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets
Chris Raymond - Piper Sandler
Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo
Liisa Bayko - Evercore ISI
Michael Yee - Jeffries

Operator

Good day! And welcome to the Vertex Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Susie Lisa. Please go ahead.

Susie Lisa

Good evening all. My name is Susie Lisa, and as the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, it is my pleasure to welcome you to our second quarter 2024 financial results conference call.

On tonight's call, making prepared remarks, we have Dr. Reshma Kewalramani, Vertex's CEO and President; Stuart Arbuckle, Chief Operating Officer; and Charlie Wagner, Chief Financial Officer. We recommend that you access the webcast slides as you listen to this call. The call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on our website.

We will be make forward-looking statements on this call that are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in detail in today's press release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements, including, without limitation, those regarding Vertex's marketed medicines for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, our pipeline including the potential near-term launches of the Vanzacaftor Triple in CF

Recommended For You

About VRTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VRTX

Trending Analysis

Trending News