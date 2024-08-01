Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Corporate Sustainability Investor Call Transcript

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Corporate Sustainability Investor Call July 31, 2024 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Hall Butler – Senior Director-Investor Relations
Cassandra Garber – Vice President and Head-Corporate Sustainability and ESG
Alyson Freeman – Customer Innovation Lead, Corporate Sustainability and ESG

Conference Call Participants

Hall Butler

Hello, everyone, and welcome to our Fifth Annual Investor Call Covering Dell Technologies Corporate Sustainability. I’m Hall Butler, Senior Director of Investor Relations here at Dell, and we appreciate you joining us.

We’ve posted a copy of today’s presentation on our IR website, and the slides are intended to follow our conversation. All statements made during this call that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results and events could differ materially from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in our periodic SEC reports. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

Today, we will start with some prepared remarks, and then we’ll take questions. If you have a question at any time, you can submit it online through the Ask a Question function on the webcast page.

On the call, I’m joined by Cassandra Garber and Alyson Freeman. Cassandra is our Vice President and Head of Corporate Sustainability and ESG, which for us at Dell, also includes philanthropy. Alyson leads Customer Innovation within our Corporate Sustainability and ESG organization. She holds a PhD in material science and engineering with a focus on semiconductors and was previously a product manager in our Infrastructure Solutions group.

Moving to our agenda, Slide 4. I will provide a brief update on corporate governance and our Board. Cassandra will review our sustainability strategy and governance, our ESG priority areas, goals and progress and talk about our end-to-end approach to sustainability. Alyson will cover sustainable data centers, which remains an

