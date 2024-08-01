DIVO: A Diamond In The Rough On The Equity Value Side

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • DIVO is an actively managed ETF focusing on high-quality large-cap companies with a history of dividend growth and a covered call strategy.
  • The fund's simple and transparent approach to portfolio construction, along with its impressive historic returns and low volatility, make it attractive.
  • With an attractive valuation, high dividend yield, and potential for capital rotation, DIVO is positioned well for market changes and Fed rate cuts.
  • The fund's analytics highlight its low volatility, with the name finishing 2022 with only a -1.5% total return versus -18% for the S&P 500.

Beautiful mountain landscape with cliff Divo in Crimea

OlgaVolodina/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

As we enter the last month before what is baked in as a September 2024 rate cut by the Fed, we are seeing more and more discussions around the 'passing of the baton' from the Magnificent 7

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.6K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DIVO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DIVO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIVO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News