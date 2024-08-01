Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.06K Followers

Federal Realty Investment Trust. (NYSE:FRT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brenda Pomar - Senior Director of Corporate Communications
Donald Wood - Federal Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Berkus - President and Chief Operating Officer
Dan Gee - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Jan Sweetnam - Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer
Wendy Sear - Executive Vice President, Eastern Region President

Conference Call Participants

Juan Sanabria - BMO
Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo
Michael Goldsmith - UBS
Steve Sakwa - Evercore
Greg McGinniss - Scotiabank
Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler
Jeffrey Spector - Bank of America
Michael Mueller - JPMorgan
Craig Mailman - Citi.
Floris van Dijkum - Compass Point
Ravi Vaidya - Mizuho
Linda Tsai - Jefferies
Paulina Rojas - Green Street
Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Federal Realty Investment Trust Second Quarter of 2024 Earnings Call. All participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over Brenda Pomar, Senior Director of Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Brenda Pomar

Good evening. Thank you for joining us today for Federal Realty's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call are Dawn Wood, Federal Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Berkus, President and Chief Operating Officer, Dan Gee, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Jan Sweetnam, Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, and Wendy Sear, Executive Vice President, Eastern Region President, as well as other members of our executive team that are available to take your questions at the conclusion of our prepared remarks.

A reminder that certain matters discussed on this call may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation

Recommended For You

About FRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FRT

Trending Analysis

Trending News