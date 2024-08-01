volare2004

ETN stock: Q2 recap

I last covered Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN) with a hold rating in mid-June 2024. As you can see from the chart below, the article was published on June 13, 2024, and was titled "Eaton: Positives Already Priced In." In the article, I cautioned investors about the heightened valuation risks. More specifically, I argued that:

Eaton stock price surged over 70% in 1 year for good reasons. Analysts project robust EPS growth for ETN in the next few years, supported by broad-based demand in its end markets. ETN's premium valuation has already priced in anticipated growth, offering limited alpha compared to a broader market.

Since then, there have been a few new developments. First, the stock has indeed suffered sizable price volatilities, dropping to as low as $285 (or about 13% compared to the price at my last writing). Second and more importantly, the stock has recently released its 2024 Q2 earnings report (ER). The ER has helped the stock price to rebound by about 6% from its near-term bottom.

Given the combination of the price movements and the new financial information provided in Q2 ER, I thought it is a good time to provide an updated assessment of the stock. In the remainder of the article, I will explain why my assessment still points to a hold rating on the stock.

Let me start with a recap of its Q2 numbers in case they are new to some readers. Overall, Eaton delivered a strong quarter in my view as you can see from the slide below. Its Q2 EPS (On a Non-GAAP basis) dialed at $2.73, beating market consensus by $0.12. Revenue totaled $6.4B, also beating consensus (by $50M). Other metrics, such as organic sales, operating cash flow, and free cash flow all point to healthy business fundamentals.

However, there are a few concerning signs in my view, to be elaborated on next.

ETN stock: growth catalysts

Overall, I consider ETN’s business model’s moat to be relatively narrow. Eaton’s core business is to provide highly engineered products to various customers. These products often serve a mission-critical function (think fuel pumps for aerospace customers of UPS, Uninterruptible Power Supply, for hospitals). Eaton does have some technological moat in terms of its superior battery technology and higher operating efficiency. However, my view is that it mostly competes on prices and costs. Its ability to lower customers’ total ownership cost is the key to retaining them and preventing them from switching to alternative providers.

As such, many of its legacy segments have a commodity flavor in my view (notable examples include its lighting and hydraulics businesses). Management recognized this and has been divesting some of them (again, lighting and hydraulics are notable examples over the years and actively looking for new growth segments. Among its ongoing segments, I think its electrical sector and its aerospace sector hold the most promise for further growth considering secular factors such as data center growth, the relatively large installed base, the continuing commercial aerospace recovery, and also the secular growth of aerospace (especially in developing countries/regions). To capitalize on these growth areas, management has been active on the acquisition front. Recent bolt-on acquisitions include Tripp Lite and NordicEPOD (see the slide below), all targeting growth potential in the data center market.

ETN stock: still priced for perfection

In terms of valuation, the price correction and improved earnings reported in Q2 have compressed its P/E a bit. In my last writing, the stock is priced at 30.4x P/E. As of this writing, the multiple hovers around 29x, still quite elevated in both absolute and relative terms.

However, for a dividend stock like ETN, the dividend yield is a far better valuation metric than the accounting P/E ratio in my view for several reasons. Dividend yield directly reflects the cash return an investor receives, making it a more tangible measure of its true profitability. In contrast, the P/E ratio is based on accounting earnings, which can be subject to accounting manipulations and can fluctuate significantly. And its dividend yields paint a far more concerning valuation picture than its P/E ratio. The chart below shows the dividend yield of ETN stock in comparison to its 5-year average. As seen, the current dividend yield is 1.18%, which is not only far below the 5-year average of 2.21% (almost by a factor of 2) but also near the lowest levels in at least 5 years.

The valuation risks are still considerable even when growth potential is factored in. As seen in the next slide below, ETN raised the guidance for the full year 2024 during its Q2 ER. The new guidance now points to organic growth in the range of 8-9% (vs. the 7-9% guidance issued previously). At its current P/E of 29x and assuming it reaches the upper end of its organic growth target of 9%, the PEG (P/E growth) ratio is about 3.2x, too high for me considering that most GARP investors (growth at a reasonable price) seek stocks with a PEG of 1x. To look at it from the angle of dividends, the picture is also discouraging. Assuming its dividend payout grows at the same rate of 9% a year, it would take many years for the yield to reach the historical average of 2.2% under its current stock price.

Other risks and final thoughts

Besides the above growth risks and valuation risks, ETN stock also flashes a few warnings and technical signs as seen in the next chart below. Firstly, the current price of ETN is below its 20-day moving average, a textbook sign for short-term downward momentum. Secondly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dipped below the neutral threshold of 50 since mid-July, signaling selling pressure. Last but not least, I want to draw your attention to the trading windows highlighted by the yellow rectangle in the chart. This rectangle shows that in the past 6 months, the trading range that attracted the heaviest volumes has been around $315 to $320. The trading in this range is almost 2x more than the range with the second heaviest volume. Given such high trading volume, I consider the $315 to $320 price range as a key support level for the stock. ETN’s stock prices have fallen below this support level in recent trading sessions and the rebound triggered by its Q2 ER also failed to retake this level, both are very concerning technical signs to me.

To reiterate, the goal of this article is to provide an updated assessment of ETN given the recent stock price movements and the new business development reported in its Q2 ER. My assessment concludes with a reiteration of a HOLD rating on the stock. To recap, I am still seeing a mixed picture for the stock and don’t see a clear skewness in its return/risk profile. The stock offers some positives, notably the growth potential from its business related to data center and aerospace customers. Bolt-on acquisitions are another plus on these fronts. However, such growth potentials have been fully priced in already from a long-term perspective. From a near-term perspective, recent trading patterns point to substantial selling pressure.