Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.07K Followers

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ana Raman - Vice President-Investor Relations
Dani Reiss - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Bowden - Chief Financial Officer
Carrie Baker - President-Brand & Commercial
Beth Clymer - President-Finance Strategy & Administration

Conference Call Participants

Oliver Chen - TD Cowen
Alex Perry - Bank of America
Michael Vu - Barclays
Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs
Jay Sole - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Beverly and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Canada Goose First quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ana Raman, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ana Raman

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. With me are Dani Reiss, our Chairman and CEO; Neil Bowden, Chief Financial Officer; Carrie Baker, President of Brand and Commercial; and Beth Clymer, President of Finance Strategy and Administration.

To start off brand new this quarter, we are introducing presentation slides to accompany our prepared remarks. So please follow along on this webcast. We will make forward-looking statements on our call today that are based on assumptions and therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. You can read about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties in our press release this morning, as well as in our filings with US and Canadian regulators. These documents are also available on the Investor Relations section of our

Recommended For You

About GOOS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOS

Trending Analysis

Trending News