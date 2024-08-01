Microchip Technology Incorporated. (MCHP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Microchip Technology Incorporated. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Bjornholt - Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh Moorthy - President & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Sanghi - Executive Chair

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Arcuri - UBS
Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna International Group
Tore Svanberg - Stifel
Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen
Harlan Sur - JPMorgan
Chris Danely - Citibank
Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler
Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities
Janet Ramkissoon - Quadra Capital

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Microchip First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Eric Bjornholt, CFO. Please go ahead.

Eric Bjornholt

Good afternoon, everyone. During the course of this conference call, we will be making projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to our press releases of today as well as our recent filings with the SEC that identify important risk factors that may impact Microchip's business and results of operations.

In attendance with me today are Ganesh Moorthy, Microchip's President and CEO; Steve Sanghi, Microchip's Executive Chair; Rich Simoncic, Microchip's COO; and Sajid Daudi, Microchip's Head of Investor Relations. I will comment on our first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial performance. Ganesh will then provide commentary on our results and discuss the current business environment as well as our guidance and Steve will provide an update on our cash return strategy. We will then be available to respond to specific investor and analyst questions.

We are including information in our press release and this

