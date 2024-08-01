Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Binit Sanghvi – Vice President-Capital Markets and Treasurer
Julian Francis – Chief Executive Officer
Prith Gandhi – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rehaut – JPMorgan
Garik Shmois – Loop Capital
Adam Baumgarten – Zelman & Associates
David Manthey – Baird
Mike Dahl – RBC
Trey Grooms – Stephens
Kathryn Thompson – Thompson Research Group
Keith Hughes – Truist
David MacGregor – Longbow Research
Reuben Garner – Benchmark Company

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Binit Sanghvi, Vice President, Capital Markets and Treasurer. Please proceed, Mr. Sanghvi.

Binit Sanghvi

Thank you, Elliot. Good evening, everybody. And as always, we thank you for taking the time to join our call. Today, I’m joined by Julian Francis, our Chief Executive Officer; and Prith Gandhi, Beacon’s Chief Financial Officer. Julian and Prith will begin today’s call with prepared remarks that will follow the slide deck posted to the Investor Relations section of Beacon’s website. After that, we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin, please reference Slide 2 for a couple of brief reminders. First, this call will contain forward-looking statements about the company’s plans and objectives and future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and use words such as anticipate, estimate, expect, believe and other words of similar meaning.

