ISM Manufacturing Index Drops To 8-Month Low

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 46.8 in July, the lowest level in eight months. The latest figures keep the index in contraction territory for a fourth straight month. The index has now contracted for 20 of the past 21 months. The July reading was below the forecast of 48.8.

Here is an excerpt from the latest report:

Fiore continues, "U.S. manufacturing activity entered deeper into contraction. Demand was weak again, output declined, and inputs stayed generally accommodative. Demand slowing was reflected by the (1) New Orders Index dropping further into contraction, (2) New Export Orders Index continuing in contraction, (3) Backlog of Orders Index remaining in strong contraction territory, and (4) Customers' Inventories Index moving lower to the higher end of 'too low'. Output (measured by the Production and Employment indexes) declined compared to June, with a combined 8.5-percentage point downward impact on the Manufacturing PMI® calculation. Panelists' companies reduced production levels month over month as head-count reductions continued in July. Inputs - defined as supplier deliveries, inventories, prices and imports - generally continued to accommodate future demand growth. "Demand remains subdued, as companies show an unwillingness to invest in capital and inventory due to current federal monetary policy and other conditions. Production execution was down compared to June, likely adding to revenue declines, putting additional pressure on profitability. Suppliers continue to have capacity, with lead times improving and shortages not as severe. Eighty-six percent of manufacturing gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in July, up from 62 percent in June. More concerning: The share of sector GDP registering a composite PMI® calculation at or below 45 percent (a good barometer of overall manufacturing weakness) was 53 percent in July, 39 percentage points higher than the 14 percent reported in June. Notably, all six of the largest manufacturing industries - Machinery; Transportation Equipment; Fabricated Metal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Chemical Products; and Computer & Electronic Products - contracted in July," says Fiore.

Here is the table of PMI components.

Background on ISM Manufacturing Index

The ISM Manufacturing Index is a diffusion index, meaning that a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector and a reading below 50 indicates contraction. Therefore, the latest reading of 46.8 indicates we are in contraction territory. What sort of correlation does that have with the months before the start of recessions? Check out the blue dots in the chart below. The 11 recessions during this time frame are indicated along with the index value the month before the recession starts.

The month before a recession, the index has ranged between 42.1 and 66.2 with an average of 49.7, a level we currently sit below. The current level of 46.8 is at or below 9 of the 12 recessions shown above.

Here is a closer look at the series beginning at the turn of the century.

ETFs associated with industrials and manufacturing include: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR), Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI), Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS), and iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ).

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.