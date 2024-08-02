USD/CAD Price Forecast: USD Bulls Eye Breakout As DXY Shakes Off Post FOMC Haze

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.86K Followers

Summary

  • USD/CAD failed to break above a key resistance area around the 1.3850 handle as the FOMC meeting led to a selloff in the US Dollar.
  • The US Dollar recorded initial weakness but has since put in excellent gains today as the 104.00 support held firm.
  • The Canadian Dollar benefitted from a steep rise in oil prices yesterday following a rise in geopolitical risk and renewed supply concerns.

US 100 Dollar and Canadian 100 Dollar Banknotes - Currency Exchange

Kenneth Cheung

By Zain Vawda

FOMC Recap: Labor Market Concerns on the Rise, DXY Recovers

USD/CAD failed to break above a key resistance area around the 1.3850 handle as the FOMC meeting led to a selloff in the US Dollar. As

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.86K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About USD:CAD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USD:CAD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DXY
--
USD:CAD
--
CAD:USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News