The global airline industry has struggled despite record-high travel trends and strong US consumer spending. The US Global Jets ETF (JETS) has underperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 30 percentage points in the past year. It comes following rather poor execution among various airline management teams, evidenced by soft revenue per available seat mile (RASM) trends as reported by major players during the current reporting period.

I have a buy rating, however, on shares of Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA). I see this low-P/E stock as undervalued with very high free cash flow. The lofty yield is a positive aspect and is forecast to rise. Its technical situation is precarious, though, and I will highlight a key price point that marks a favorable buying opportunity.

Global Airline ETF Struggling YoY

For background, Copa is a Panamanian airline company, with over 95% of flights international, connecting North, and South America and the Caribbean, according to Bank of America Global Research.

Back in May, Copa reported a solid set of quarterly results. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $4.19 topped the Wall Street consensus target by a wide $0.86. Revenue of $894 million, up 3% from year-ago levels, was a material $22 million beat. Shares were close to the unchanged mark in the session that followed, but the strong first quarter was driven by higher capacity figures, an 8% YoY jump, and the management proved its merit via a drop in maintenance expenses and controlled fuel costs. That resulted in a high EBIT margin above 24% and a 45% increase in net profits compared to the same period in 2023.

The firm also reiterated its FY 2024 guidance, which stands at an expected 10% rise in capacity and a 21% to 23% EBIT margin range. The stock now trades just 3.9 times forward EV/EBITDA, significantly below the sector median of 11.8x. Looking ahead to the upcoming quarter, analysts expect $2.82 of normalized EPS, which would be a large drop from last year’s figure.

The options market prices in a 5.6% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle, expiring soonest after the August release. The upside is that Cope has topped the consensus number in each quarter going back to early 2021.

Key risks include higher oil costs resulting in greater expenses, softer global economic conditions and reduced consumer spending, adverse currency changes, heightened competition, and key right now is oversupply.

On the earnings outlook, analysts at BofA see EPS hitting $14.53 this year, with a modest EPS dip in the out year before operating profits increase once more by 2026. The current Seeking Alpha consensus numbers differ materially from BofA, showing stronger EPS this year and steadier rises in the quarters ahead. Sales growth is forecast to increase at a mid-to-high single-digit pace through 2026.

Dividends, meanwhile, are projected to rise, and that’s backed up by very high free cash flow, so I assert that it would take a major downturn to threaten the yield. Either way, with a P/E that’s in the mid-single digits today, the value case is compelling.

Copa Holdings: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend, Free Cash Flow Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we assume normalized non-GAAP EPS of $17.50 over the next 12 months and apply a conservative 8x P/E, below its 5-year average of 9.7x, then shares should trade near $140. That's a significant gap from today’s share price, and it’s possible that a greater margin of safety is warranted given the company’s geographic exposure and high uncertainty within the industry.

Still, with a price-to-sales ratio that also shows a 40%-plus valuation discount, the valuation mosaic is attractive.

Copa: A Clear Value Stock, High Yield

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, Copa sports a top-of-the-line valuation rating while its growth trajectory is likewise sanguine. Profitability trends are softer, but the very high free cash flow yield should attract value investors to this high-risk stock.

Share-price momentum has been weak lately, and I will detail important levels to monitor on the chart later, and it comes amid mixed sellside EPS revisions in the last 90 days.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q2 2024 earnings date of Wednesday, August 7 AMC with a conference call later that morning. You can listen live here. Copa will then provide a monthly sales update on Monday, August 12.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

Copa came within earshot of my intrinsic value target about this time a year ago before a major plunge ensued. Notice in the chart below that shares are now down by more than one-third following the July 2023 peak. What’s more, the long-term 200-day moving average is now negatively sloped, suggesting that the bears control the primary trend. Also take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the chart – it is in a bearish zone between 30 and 60, so I’d like to see that perk up to help confirm a new upswing.

I see key support down at the $78 level, which would be close to a 10% pullback from today’s price. Resistance is apparent just below $100 – that's where the 200dma comes into play and where CPA petered out at in July. Finally, there’s a high amount of volume by price from $70 up to $100, and that suggests a longer-term consolidation phase could persist.

Overall, the chart is not strong, and CPA has been a relative loser in the past 12 months.

CPA: Bearish Trendline Break, Buying Spot Near $78

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on Copa. I see it as overly cheap today, with high earnings and ample free cash flow to back up its 7.3% forward dividend yield.