Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024 10:10 PM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.07K Followers

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Lepke - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Marianne De Backer - Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Towne - Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer
Mark Eisner - Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer
Brent Sabatini - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Nadeau - TD Cowen
Nikola Gasic - Leerink
Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs
Eric Joseph - J.P. Morgan
Mike Ulz - Morgan Stanley
Joseph Stringer - Needham & Company
Alec Stranahan - Bank of America

Operator

Hello. Welcome to Vir Biotechnology’s Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Richard Lepke, Senior Director of Investor Relations. You may begin Mr. Lepke.

Richard Lepke

Thank you, operator and hello everyone. I am Richard Lepke, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Vir Biotechnology. Joining me on the call are Dr. Marianne De Backer, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Jennifer Towne, our Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Mark Eisner, our Chief Medical Officer; and Brent Sabatini, our Chief Accounting Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements we are making today are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements, to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties and risks associated with our business are described in today's press releases and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

Recommended For You

About VIR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VIR

Trending Analysis

Trending News