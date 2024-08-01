Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.07K Followers

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCPK:VEOEY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Estelle Brachlianoff - Chief Executive Officer
Claude Laruelle - Chief Financial Officer
Emmanuelle Menning - Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Roncier - Bank of America
Jenny Ping - Citi
Arthur Sitbon - Morgan Stanley
Juan Rodriguez - Kepler
Ajay Patel - Goldman Sachs
Olly Jeffery - Deutsche Bank.
Tancrede Fulop - Morningstar
Wanda Serwinowska - UBS
Philippe Ourpatian - ODDO BHF

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Veolia H1 2024 Results Conference Call with Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO; Claude Laruelle, CFO; and Emmanuelle Menning, Deputy CFO. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded August 1, 2024.

I now would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Estelle Brachlianoff. Please go ahead.

Estelle Brachlianoff

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for this conference call to present the Veolia's results for the first half of 2024. And before starting I would like to sincerely thank Claude Laruelle, who has been our CFO for six years, and within the group for 24 years, and has quickly contributed to the group's transformation.

I also want to warmly and welcome Emmanuelle Menning, who has been in the group for 10 years and Deputy CFO for the past four years. She knows the group very well, and I'm sure she will continue close work with you with lots of passion and great professionalism. Both of them are with me this morning.

Our first half year results and I'm on slide 4 are once again excellent, and perfectly aligned with our annual targets. It is an excellent start for

Recommended For You

About VEOEY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VEOEY

Trending Analysis

Trending News