Elena Bionysheva-Abramova

Modeling cyclical stocks is never easy, but I’m relatively comfortable assuming that steel prices could have a little further to fall given weakness in non-residential construction and multiple machinery markets. I do think, though, that the bottom is in sight and demand will pick up toward the end of the year, setting the stage for a 2025 that still won’t be great, but will at least be better.

Looking at specifically at Ternium (NYSE:TX), there’s no escaping a tough overall environment for steel right now, but I do still like the company’s longer-term leverage to nearshoring in Mexico, as well as profitable growth in Brazil. Ternium remains a disciplined, efficient steel producer and while I do expect the dividend to decline for this year, I still expect a healthy payout and positive free cash flow.

Up about 10% since my last update (with a higher total return due to meaningful dividends), Ternium has underperformed Steel Dynamics (STLD) (arguably the best steel company in the world), but has slightly outperformed Nucor (NUE) and more substantially outperformed ArcelorMittal (MT) and Gerdau (GGB). Acknowledging the risk of a lower bottom and a slower recovery in 2025, I nevertheless think Ternium shares are undervalued today.

Weaker Near-Term Results As Prices Keep Falling

About the best I can say about Ternium’s second quarter performance and third quarter guidance is that even in a very challenging operating environment, the company continues to performance relatively well in terms of core efficiency. Even so, second quarter results were weaker than expected and guidance for the third quarter was likewise below expectations coming into the quarter.

Revenue rose almost 17% from the prior year, but fell 6% sequentially, missing expectations by about 1%. Steel revenue rose 14% yoy and fell 6% qoq, with volume up 29% yoy and down 1% qoq and realized prices down 13% yoy and 6% qoq.

Ternium’s operations outside Mexico were relatively stronger this quarter. Revenue in the Mexico steel operations declined 13% yoy and 10% qoq, with volume down 2% yoy and 4% qoq and prices down 11% yoy and 6% qoq. Brazil, by comparison, saw a 4% qoq decline with volume up 6% and price down 9%. In the Southern operations (Argentina, mostly), revenue increased 1% qoq on 15% volume growth and 12% price erosion.

Gross margin declined almost 10 points from the prior year and more than six points from the prior quarter to 16.8%, with cash COGS up a worse-than-expected 3% yoy and qoq on a per-tonne basis.

These higher cash costs paired with higher SG&A costs, driving EBITDA down 38% yoy and 36% qoq. That was 7% below the Bloomberg-published average estimate and 13% below the Visible Alpha-published average estimate. Cash earnings in the steel business declined 45% yoy and 40% qoq, with a per-tonne decline of 57% and 40%, respectively, to $124/mt.

That’s not bad compared to the $138/st reported by Steel Dynamics (down 36% yoy and 33% qoq), let alone the $89/mt reported by Gerdau for the quarter, though I want to point out that this is not a completely like-for-like analysis.

While Ternium is seeing healthy demand from the auto sector in Mexico, construction demand has weakened, and so too with appliances and HVAC. Likewise, pricing continues to weaken in the U.S. (which significantly influences prices in Mexico), with spot prices down about $55/ton over the past month and likely heading toward the $600/t breakpoint where mills start shuttering capacity.

Not surprisingly, then, guidance for the next quarter wasn’t great. Ternium management is looking for a quarter-over-quarter decline in EBITDA (prior expectations were for sequential improvement) on lower realized prices. Like Steel Dynamics, though, management believes that the market is bottoming and will improve later in the year.

A Healthy Multiyear Outlook

I’ve written many times about my expectation that Mexico will see significant benefits from nearshoring in the coming years, and that will almost certainly benefit Ternium. In fact, Ternium likely has more to gain than most other Mexican companies given that a lot of the relocated manufacturing will require steel in one form or another (as a direct input for autos, appliances, and machinery or a secondary input for infrastructure to support the increased manufacturing activity).

Auto demand is likely to still be the primary opportunity for Ternium. Historically, more than half of the steel used in Mexico’s auto industry was imported from outside the country, but the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (or USMCA) requires steel to be sourced from within North America to qualify for duty-free status.

Other steel producers have been establishing manufacturing within Mexico, but Ternium remains well-placed to serve a growing market for higher-value steel. The company is adding a new 2.6Mpta EAF slab mill in Pasqueria (with production scheduled to begin in 1H’26), and this mill will include a 2.1Mpta DRI facility that management is claiming as the first EAF/DRI mill capable of supplying the auto industry.

While auto demand will be a significant driver, it isn’t the only one, as other manufacturers are also relocating manufacturing to Mexico to take advantage of shorter, more reliable supply lines, lower labor costs, and a less contentious political environment. Deere (DE) recently announced it was moving some production to Mexico, and Honeywell (HON) has likewise moved some of its aerospace manufacturing to Mexico, and appliance/HVAC manufacturers including Carrier (CARR), Hisense, Trane (TT), and Whirlpool (WHR) have expanded their production in the region over the last year or two.

I also see reasons for bullishness around Ternium’s operations in Brazil and Argentina. Brazil is seeing improving demand from the auto and industrial sectors, and Brazil’s government recently moved to limit import competition through a quota tariff system that looks to thread the needle between protecting local suppliers (including Ternium’s Brazilian operations) and antagonizing a major trade partner (China). With Argentina, your guess is as good as mine as to whether that economy is finally on a better path, but Ternium management is bullish on the longer-term outlook here.

While not related to supply and demand in Brazil, the company did recently take a hit from a strange adverse legal ruling in the country. In June the Brazil Superior Court ordered the company to pay $926M to Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) over how Ternium took control of Usiminas.

At the risk of oversimplification, SID has claimed that Ternium was obligated to launch a tender offer to minority shareholders when it acquired a nearly 28% stake. This is the first court to side with SID and it seems to run counter to how Brazilian courts have handled similar cases for at least the last decade. Management intends to appeal, but has already provisioned for a $783M payout (its share of the ruling) and the company has ample cash to manage the liability.

The Outlook

I generally agree with the managements of Ternium and Steel Dynamics that the worst is likely in sight for steel prices. China continues to churn out huge amounts of steel into the export market (around 100 million tonnes/year), but import competition is relatively less of a risk for Ternium, and particularly now that Brazil is moving to restrain or limit imports in that market. I do think that full-year average prices are likely to be lower in FY’25 than FY’24, but I do also expect improvements on the cost side, and I expect Ternium to see improving demand for industrial and construction markets over the next 12 months.

Last year was below-trend for EBITDA margin (around 15.6% versus 18%), and I expect that to remain the case in for the next three years, but I do still think 18% is a valid long-term average target estimate. With growing in-country industrial demand in Mexico, I expect revenue growth of 4% to 5% over the next five years and around 4% over the long term, and there could well be upside to that number (revenue has grown 8% annualized over the last decade and 6% over the last two decades).

I expect Ternium to achieve double-digit free cash flow margins in the best years and mid-single-digit margins over the long term, and that should drive mid-single-digit FCF growth over the long term.

Ternium shares end up looking undervalued across all the valuation methodologies I use. Free cash flow growth of 3% to 4% long-term can support a DCF-based fair value in the mid-$50’s. While I normally like to use a blended EBITDA approach that combines full-cycle EBITDA and year-ahead EBITDA, a 3.75x multiple on my 12-month EBITDA estimate gets me close to $64 (the blended approach would be higher), and I think 3.75x is more than fair in the context of an historical average multiple of 3.75x (you’d expect a higher multiple for below-average years).

Last and not least, there has historically been a pretty reliable relationship between steel company ROEs and P/BV multiples and a 9% forward ROE for Ternium would support a 0.9x multiple and a fair value just under $54/share.

The Bottom Line

The fact that Ternium looks undervalued today doesn’t mean it can’t or won’t get cheaper before the steel market turns around. Cyclical bottoms (and tops) are notoriously hard to predict, even for experienced industry management teams. Still, I think there are credible reasons to believe that steel prices won’t get that much worse and that demand will pick up later this year. As a quality producer with attractive leverage to growing demand within Mexico, I think this is a good time to consider shares of Ternium.