WEG Q2: Excellent Results And Stretched Valuation

Aug. 01, 2024 11:45 PM ETWEG S.A. (WEGZY) Stock
Multiplo Invest profile picture
Multiplo Invest
381 Followers

Summary

  • The company showed strong revenue growth due to M&A. Organic growth was 9%.
  • The big highlight was the increase in margins, which the market was afraid would worsen due to the incorporation of Regal Rexnord assets.
  • Although the company has a lot of quality, its valuation is very stretched, making it impossible to recommend buying the shares.
Electrical generator used for distributing water

MyImages_Micha/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recommend holding WEG (OTCPK:WEGZY) shares. In 2Q24, the company surprised the market, which believed that the incorporation of Regal Rexnord's assets could put pressure on WEG's margins, but that did not happen.

Once again, WEG proves its great

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest profile picture
Multiplo Invest
381 Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WEGZY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WEGZY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WEGZY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News