Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.07K Followers

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call August 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mariann Ohanesian - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Alan Auerbach - Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman
Maximo Nougues - Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Ludwig - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marc Frahm - TD Cowen
Ed White - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Diego and I will be your conference call operator today. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mariann Ohanesian, Senior Director of IR for Puma Biotechnology. You may begin your conference.

Mariann Ohanesian

Thank you, Diego. Good afternoon and welcome to Puma’s conference call to discuss our financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Joining me on the call today are Alan Auerbach, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board of Puma Biotechnology; Maximo Nougues, Chief Financial Officer; and Jeff Ludwig, Chief Commercial Officer.

After market closed today, Puma issued a news release detailing second quarter 2024 financial results. That news release, the slides that Jeff will refer to, and a webcast of this call are accessible via the homepage and Investors sections of our website at pumabiotechnology.com. The webcast and presentation slides will be archived on our website and available for replay for the next 90 days.

Today’s conference call will include statements about Puma’s future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events and results may differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. For a full discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please review our periodic and current reports filed with the SEC from time-to-time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the

