YMAX: One Of The Best Covered-Call Funds

The evolution of investing is often interesting to see. Capital allocation strategies usually become more sophisticated over time, and usually individuals have more options as markets adjust to investor demands.

A more common form of financial investment that has developed over the last decade is the covered call fund. A number of these types of ETFs have come out over the last decade, and one new covered call fund that recently came to market is the YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (NYSEARCA:YMAX).

YMAX has less than a year of data, but the fund has offered investors total returns of 14.28% since January, while the S&P 500 has offered investors total returns of 17.37% during this same timeframe.

I am initiating coverage of the YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income today with a rating of a buy. This option strategy used by YMAX minimizes net asset value decline and this fund focuses on specific stocks with a higher beta that offers investors better long-term income, and the ETF should continue to pay out solid and consistent income without excessive risk to principal.

YMAX has a slightly higher than-average expense ratio of 1.28%, the fund has $291 million in assets under management, and the ETF has a forward yield of 20.44%. YMAX invests in specific YieldMax funds that own individual stock and sell options against the holdings. The ETF's top ten holdings are in YMAX funds that hold specific stocks and other holding and sell call options against these positions.

The options strategy that YMAX fund uses is to sell out-of-the-money monthly calls and then invest the money from these calls to income producing assets such as government bonds. The ETF then uses existing capital and capital from the options the fund sells to make monthly payouts. The fund essentially pays out the appreciation in the equities the ETF owns on a monthly basis, so there may be months when YMAX does not make payouts. This Fund has been able to capture almost all of the upside in the underlying assets the ETF holds since YMAX's inception earlier this year, despite using this options strategy. YMAX has a beta of 1.19.

The most effective covered call investments are funds ETFs selling out-of-the-money calls, such as the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI). Covered call funds selling at-the-money options such as the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) and the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call fund (RYLD) have offered investors lesser income and total returns. These funds have also seen more net asset value decline as well.

YMAX also invests through other funds in specific stocks while most covered calls funds, like JEPI, RYLD, and QYLD, sell options against overall indexes. YMAX has specifically chosen equities that the fund thinks will benefit most from the strategy the fund uses that is focused on both income and overall returns.

All funds have risks, and this fund does leave investors exposed to 100% of the downside potential while capping the gains. YMAX also relies on capital to make much of the payments, the fund has performed well over the last 8 months primarily because the core holdings of this ETF have been rising consistently, and obviously, most companies will have months and years of underperformance. The fund also pays out short-term income, so investors won't be able to benefit from dividend or long-term capital gain tax rates.

Covered call funds have changed over time, and investments such as YMAX should outperform most similar income-focused ETFs. YMAX does have a slightly higher expense ratio, this fund also invests in actively managed funds that use specific and successful strategies. While covered call funds are not likely to outperform the broader market, this ETF should offer long-term investors solid and consistent income.