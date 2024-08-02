GRPM: Why This Mid-Cap GARP ETF Deserves An Upgrade

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.08K Followers

Summary

  • GRPM tracks the S&P MidCap 400 GARP Index, selecting stocks with strong growth, value, and quality characteristics. Since its Index change, returns have been excellent.
  • I recommended a cautious approach with GRPM three months ago, and returns since were underwhelming. However, its Index reconstituted in June and the impact was substantial.
  • My analysis revealed nearly across-the-board improvements. Now a 60-stock fund, GRPM has stronger growth potential at a lower valuation, and comes with less risk without sacrificing quality.
  • Debt metrics also considerably improved, and GRPM is now better equipped to handle "higher for longer" interest rates.
  • I'm upgrading GRPM to a "buy".

Light-up arrow pointing up

Richard Drury

Investment Thesis

Three months ago, I initiated coverage on the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM). At the time, I noted the strong backtested returns of GRPM's current Index, which it began tracking on August 23, 2023, though

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.08K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GRPM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GRPM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRPM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News