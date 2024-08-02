Richard Drury

Investment Thesis

Three months ago, I initiated coverage on the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM). At the time, I noted the strong backtested returns of GRPM's current Index, which it began tracking on August 23, 2023, though I was disappointed in the fund's high volatility, low growth, and poor earnings momentum. As a result, I recommended investors "proceed with caution" with a "hold" rating, with subsequent returns about what I expected.

As shown above, the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) delivered an 8.12% gain. The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) did the best with a 10.17% total return, while the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) lagged at 6.24%. Meanwhile, GRPM floated in the middle at 7.55%, which is what you might expect for a GARP ETF. Still, outperforming IJH is the primary goal, and though it's easily achieved that since its Index change, there's no guarantee it will continue to do so. That's where fundamental analysis can help, and today, I'll cover the changes to GRPM's holdings since my last review and provide a comprehensive analysis to help you decide if it's worth buying. I hope you enjoy the read.

GRPM Overview

GRPM tracks the S&P MidCap 400 GARP Index, selecting mid-cap stocks from its parent Index, the S&P MidCap 400, based on five screens covering the growth, quality, and value factors, as follows:

Three-year earnings per share growth

Three-year sales per share growth

Financial leverage ratio

Return on Equity

Earnings to Price Ratio

The selection process starts by assigning each S&P MidCap 400 Index stock a growth score, with the top 48 automatically qualifying and the next 72 proceeding to the next step. From this remainder, 1-24 additional stocks are added, provided they rank in the top 50 by a quality and value composite score. Ultimately, 49-72 securities are selected and weighted based on their growth scores, so I want to clarify that GRPM is primarily a growth ETF, with quality and value acting as secondary screens.

Lastly, the Index applies individual security and sector weight caps of 5% and 40%, respectively. Reconstitutions occur semi-annually, effective the third Friday in June and December, with reference dates as the last business day in May and November. This schedule means we have a new set of securities to analyze, so let's look at the key additions and deletions next.

GRPM June Reconstitution

24 Additions: Well-Distributed Across Many Sectors

The June reconstitution resulted in 24 additions with a combined 43.50% current weighting. This substantial turnover paves the way for positive changes to the previously low-growth fund.

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH): 3.88% (Health Care) Roivant Sciences (ROIV): 2.60% (Health Care) Hancock Whitney (HWC): 2.41% (Financials) Valaris Ltd. (VAL): 2.33% (Energy) Terex Corp. (TEX): 2.32% (Industrials) Celsius Holdings (CELH): 2.27% (Consumer Staples) Harley-Davidson (HOG): 2.05% (Consumer Discretionary) Boyd Gaming (BYD): 2.00% (Consumer Discretionary) Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT): 1.84% (Industrials) AAON, Inc. (AAON): 1.83% (Industrials) Bank OZK (OZK): 1.79% (Financials) Visteon Corp. (VC): 1.75% (Consumer Discretionary) Rambus, Inc. (RMBS): 1.66% (Technology) Commvault Systems (CVLT): 1.55% (Technology) CNX Resources (CNX): 1.51% (Energy) International Bancshares (IBOC): 1.47% (Financials) RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR): 1.45% (Financials) EMCOR Group (EME): 1.38% (Industrials) Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO): 1.35% (Industrials) Polaris, Inc. (PII): 1.34% (Consumer Discretionary) Murphy Oil (MUR): 1.28% (Energy) Comfort Systems USA (FIX): 1.27% (Industrials) Manhattan Associates (MANH): 1.23% (Technology) PVH Corp. (PVH): 0.94% (Consumer Discretionary)

Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, and Financials had the most significant impact by weight at 9.99%, 8.08%, and 7.12%, but the growth was reasonably spread out across numerous sectors.

22 Deletions: Energy and Materials Heavily Impacted

The Index also deleted 22 stocks (37.99% by weight), increasing the net number of holdings by two from 58 to 60. The main deletion, Shockwave Medical, now operates as a business unit in Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV): 3.98% (Health Care) Antero Resources (AR): 2.82% (Energy) Olin Corp. (OLN): 2.23% (Materials) Valvoline (VVV): 2.17% (Materials) Weatherford International (WFRD): 2.06% (Energy) Williams-Sonoma (WSM): 1.82% (Consumer Discretionary) Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE): 1.82% (Consumer Staples) Westlake Chemical (WLK): 1.79% (Materials) Southwestern Energy (SWN): 1.76% (Energy) DICK's Sporting Goods (DKS): 1.69% (Consumer Discretionary) Brunswick Corp. (BC): 1.60% (Consumer Discretionary) UFP Industries (UFPI): 1.59% (Industrials) Amkor Technology (AMKR): 1.54% (Technology) Carlisle Cos. (CSL): 1.40% (Industrials) Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS): 1.38% (Industrials) Landstar System (LSTR): 1.31% (Industrials) RLI Corp. (RLI): 1.30% (Financials) BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ): 1.22% (Consumer Staples) United Therapeutics (UTHR): 1.16% (Health Care) Graphic Packaging Holdings (GPK): 1.14% (Materials) Trex Co. (TREX): 1.12% (Industrials) Watsco, Inc. (WSO): 1.09% (Industrials)

GRPM's exposure to Financials nearly doubled to 12.28%, and Consumer Discretionary now comprises 26.44% of the portfolio. The main offsets were 5.64% and 7.98% reductions in Energy and Materials, two sectors that are challenging to forecast due to their correlation with commodities.

GRPM Fundamental Analysis

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for GRPM's top 25 sub-industries, which total 83.03%. This concentration level is about 8% less than pre-reconstitution, indicating better diversification.

Here are four additional observations to consider:

1. GRPM's five-year beta decreased from 1.43 to 1.32, mainly due to less exposure to Energy and Materials. As indicated before, I'm skeptical about overweighting these sectors due to their unpredictability, so this is terrific news for me. GRPM's weighted average market cap also slightly decreased from $9.4 to $8.2 billion, but it's still in line with the other S&P MidCap 400 ETFs. Often, factor ETFs lean more toward smaller stocks in an index, but that isn't the case here.

2. GRPM's growth metrics improved across the board. For example, its three-year historical sales growth rate increased from 15.72% to 20.74%, and its one-year estimated earnings per share growth rate increased from -0.65% to 6.35%. Its sector-adjusted growth score also improved from 3.93/10 to 4.68/10, so while it was a severe weakness for the fund three months ago, it's not nearly as apparent anymore.

3. GRPM's valuation metrics also improved, as evidenced by a two-point lower forward earnings valuation. Its forward P/E is currently 16.93x (12.84x harmonic average), substantially less than the other S&P MidCap 400 ETFs. From a sector-adjusted perspective, its 5.03/10 value score looks even better. This metric ensures an ETF isn't "cheating" by simply holding stocks in sectors known for their low valuations, like Financials. For example, IJJ has 25% allocated to this sector, so its 19.69x forward P/E (14.92x harmonic average) also looks attractive. However, it overweights Regional Banks at 9.80%, which have only a 4.32/10 value score relative to other Financials sector stocks.

4. GRPM's 7.48/10 is also better than the previous 7.14/10 score and #12/87 among all mid-cap ETFs I track. In addition, GRPM's debt metrics are superior. As shown below, the fund's weighted average current ratio improved from 2.07 to 2.51 post-reconstitution, indicating a better ability to serve near-term debt obligations. Its weighted average debt-free cash flow, debt-equity, interest coverage, and long-term debt-to-total capital ratios also improved.

Lastly, GRPM still has a slight earnings momentum problem, which I noted three months ago. It is not shown in the fundamental analysis table, but its EPS Revision Score is 5.72/10 compared to 5.65/10 pre-reconstitution, which isn't that great compared to its peers.

Poor sentiment is GRPM's weak spot, but I don't want that to overshadow all the improvements it made with the June reconstitution. The substantial portfolio turnover was necessary, and I like how the fund is positioned for the remainder of the year.

Investment Recommendation

GRPM's June reconstitution resulted in 24 additions and 22 deletions that substantially changed its composition. Ultimately, diversification and predictability improved with less exposure to stocks in the Energy and Materials sectors, and I was extremely pleased to see GRPM's fundamentals improve across the board. The fund offers more growth than before for a cheaper valuation without sacrificing quality or taking on additional risk. As a result, I'm upgrading my rating on GRPM to a "buy" and plan to provide another update after the December reconstitution. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your comments below.