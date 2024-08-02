Water flowing out of a kitchen sink faucet. Yevhenii Podshyvalov

In the disciplines of personal finance and investing, there are many different and constructive opinions about a variety of topics. Since everybody's risk tolerance, investment objectives, and life circumstances are unique, I would argue there is room for these differences of opinion.

Still, there are some expressions that I believe apply equally to everybody in the personal finance and investing community. Here is one of them:

Rome wasn't built in a day.

No matter one's path to becoming a millionaire or a billionaire, it is abundantly clear that it always takes time to achieve and maintain life-changing wealth. Take a professional athlete, for instance. Before they receive their seven-figure, eight-figure, or even nine-figure contracts, they spend thousands or even tens of thousands of hours on the field/court/rink.

What about individuals who climb up the corporate ladder to become a Fortune 500 CEO? Before they land their massive paydays, they devote many years or even decades of their lives to honing their professional/people skills to lead a company.

How about Fortune 500 CEOs who are founders/co-founders? Even the best start-ups take years of blood, sweat, and tears to build into industry juggernauts.

Becoming and staying a millionaire through dividend growth stocks is no exception, either. Accomplishing such a feat requires consistent capital contributions, a diversified portfolio of blue-chip stocks, and time.

I'll leave requirements one and three to my readers. I trust that my readers are generating excess capital to be directed toward investments, and they have a sufficient time horizon (5+ years) to let investments compound. I believe my calling in life is to identify investment opportunities for myself and my readers that are worthy of further due diligence.

So, that's what I plan on doing once again here today. In my mind, few investments are as steady as water utilities. As I outlined in my article with a buy rating in May, American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is a top-notch water utility holding of mine. After doubling my stake in June, it now accounts for 0.8% of my portfolio.

At the time, I liked AWK's strong growth prospects for a water utility. I also appreciated the company's A-rated balance sheet. These factors allowed for another 8%+ boost in the quarterly dividend per share in May. Finally, shares were moderately undervalued.

Yesterday, AWK released what, I thought, were okay financial results for the second quarter ended June 30. The company's high-single-digit annual diluted EPS growth outlook remains intact. AWK's debt load remains healthy for a water utility. The payout is well-covered and has room for more 8%+ dividend hikes in the future. Lastly, AWK's shares remain at least modestly discounted. That's why I'm reiterating my buy rating.

Positioned For A Strong Second Half

AWK Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release

AWK's second-quarter results were mixed. But in my view, the company's quarter was decent. AWK's operating revenue grew by 4.7% over the year-ago period to exceed $1.1 billion during the quarter. That was $45 million greater than Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus for the quarter.

This topline growth was powered by a couple of tailwinds. For one, the company added 43,000 customers in the first half of 2024 per CEO Susan Hardwick's opening remarks during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call. According to CFO John Griffith, $119 million in year-to-date acquisitions added 33,400 new customers in that time. The remaining customers were added via organic growth.

Secondly, new rates in Indiana, West Virginia, and Kentucky, which I referenced in my previous article, also contributed to topline growth during the second quarter. Other rate cases completed in the second half of last year chipped into operating revenue growth as well.

AWK's diluted EPS fell by 1.4% to $1.42 for the second quarter. This missed Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus by $0.03. On its face, a bottom-line miss is disappointing.

However, context is ever important in situations like these. The only reason that AWK came up short of the analyst consensus was that the warm and dry weather conditions in Q2 2023 weren't completely replicated in Q2 2024. This unfavorably impacted diluted EPS to the tune of $0.04 in the second quarter.

AWK Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

Looking ahead to the second half, AWK narrowed its diluted EPS guidance for 2024 from $5.25 ($5.20 to $5.30) to $5.275 ($5.25 to $5.30).

The company had $483 million in acquisitions under agreement as of June 30. Coupled with organic growth, this should keep pushing AWK's customer count higher.

The company also expects new rates in California to be effective in the second half of the year and retroactively back to January 1. The recently approved Pennsylvania rate case was noted by AWK to be constructive and will go into effect on August 7. New Jersey's new rates are also set to go into effect this fall.

Beyond this year, AWK has several rate cases that should be completed and go into effect in early 2025 (Tennessee and Illinois). The Missouri rate case filed last month is expected to go into effect in mid-2025.

AWK's planned investments and acquisition activity should also lead to 8% to 9% annual growth in its rate base between now and 2033. This could support its targeted annual diluted EPS growth of between 7% and 9%.

That's why I believe the FAST Graphs analyst consensus forecasts for the next few years are attainable for AWK. In 2024, the analyst consensus is for diluted EPS to rise by 7.1% to $5.25. For 2025, another 8.3% growth to $5.69 is being projected. In 2026, an additional 7.5% growth to $6.11 is the prognostication.

AWK Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

In the meantime, AWK possesses the financial strength to implement its growth objectives. This is backed up by a 56% debt-to-capital ratio as of June 30. That's better than the 60% long-term target of AWK and the 60% ratio that rating agencies like to see from utilities, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. The company's 3.4 interest coverage ratio through the first half of 2024 was also vigorous for a water utility (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to AWK's Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release and AWK's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Fair Value Has Topped $150 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Since my prior article, shares of AWK have rallied 11% to the 7% gains of the S&P 500 index (SP500). However, I still believe that shares have some value left to offer here.

AWK's current-year P/E ratio of 27.5 is below its eight-year normal P/E ratio of 31 per FAST Graphs. Now, the ultra-low interest rates that pushed AWK's valuation multiple higher are probably in the rearview. This is why I don't think that a valuation multiple of 30+ is realistic going forward.

The water utility's three-year annual diluted EPS growth outlook is in line with the 8% average in recent years. Thus, I think that a valuation multiple one standard deviation below the eight-year norm is realistic. This would be a P/E ratio of 27.9.

After this week, 2024 will be approximately 60% complete. That leaves another 40% of the year and 60% of 2025 still to come. This is how I'm accounting for the 2024 and 2025 diluted EPS analyst estimates. That gives me a forward 12-month diluted EPS input of $5.51.

Using my fair value multiple of 27.9, I compute a fair value of $154 a share. Compared to the $145 share price (as of August 1, 2024), that equates to a 5% discount to fair value. If AWK grows as anticipated and reverts to my fair value estimate, it could deliver 25% cumulative total returns through 2026.

Excellent Dividend Growth Lies Ahead

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

AWK's 2.1% forward dividend yield is below the utility sector median forward yield of 3.8%. This explains the D- grade for forward dividend yield from Seeking Alpha's Quant System. It is worth noting, though, that the yield of water utilities tends to be lower than electric/gas utilities because of lower payout ratios and higher valuation multiples.

As would be expected, AWK's dividend is exceptionally safe. The company's diluted EPS payout ratio should register in the mid-to high-50% range for 2024. That's within AWK's targeted payout ratio of between 55% and 60%. Not to mention that it's comfortably below the 75% that rating agencies desire from utilities, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. This is why the Quant System awards an A grade to AWK for dividend safety.

The water utility's 15-year dividend growth streak is also better than the sector median of 9.7 years. That earns AWK an A grade from the Quant System for consecutive years of dividend growth.

Along with a low payout ratio, AWK's dividend growth won't be meager, either. The Quant System is projecting 7.5% annual forward dividend growth. That would be above the sector median of 5.3% and enough for an A grade for the metric.

This is arguably a slightly conservative expectation for dividend growth, too. AWK itself is targeting a midpoint annual dividend growth rate of 8% (7% to 9%) long-term. That makes the water utility an interesting pick for admirable and reliable dividend growth in the years to come.

Risks To Consider

As a water utility, AWK's business model is inherently lower risk than most. Since there is no current substitute for water and probably won't ever be, there's no serious risk of obsolescence. Water is also needed to sustain life, so the demand is predictable and rising with population growth.

However, AWK still faces some risks that should be tracked over time.

Just as I noted in my last article, the most significant risk to the water utility is its geographic concentration. AWK's 3.5 million active customers as of June 30 are scattered throughout 14 U.S. states. But 78.3% of its customers were based in just five states (per slide 6 of 33 of AWK's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation):

Pennsylvania (22.5%) New Jersey (20.9%) Missouri (14.6%) Illinois (10.7%) Indiana (9.6%).

If AWK experiences any setbacks in rate cases in these states, that could weigh on the investment thesis.

Additionally, this geographic concentration also comes with severe natural disasters having the potential to materially disrupt operations. If that happened, AWK's operating results could be adversely affected. The more lasting consequence of such natural disasters would be if damage beyond the water utility's commercial insurance coverage was done to its infrastructure.

One final risk to consider is one that all major utilities face, which is the possibility of a major cyber breach. If this happened, the company's operations could be impacted. That could be a temporary hit to earnings results, and the longer-term drag on AWK could be lawsuits related to any compromised, sensitive customer data.

Summary: A World-Class Utility At A Modest Discount

Even after doubling my position in AWK, I envision a moderately higher weighting over time for this position. As the largest publicly traded U.S. water utility, there is plenty to like. AWK has a clear path to deliver sustainable growth to shareholders in the future. The A-rated balance sheet provides a very low cost of capital for growth projects. While no longer a bargain, the valuation is discounted enough to warrant a continued buy rating.