We previously covered Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:RITM) in May 2024, discussing its excellent mortgage portfolio execution and robust profitability despite the challenging macroeconomic outlook.

Combined with the management's strategic diversification into the Alternative Asset Management Business [AAMB] through the acquisition of Sculptor Capital Management in November 2023, amongst others, and the still rich dividend investment thesis, we had rated the mREIT as a Buy then.

Since then, RITM has offered a total return of +3.6% (stock price & dividends) compared to the wider market at +4.2%. Even so, we are iterating our Buy rating, since the mREIT continues to report robust FQ2'24 earnings call while being undervalued compared to its book value.

While there may be near-term fluctuation in its near-term financial reporting, attributed to the speculated Fed pivot, its ongoing diversification into AAMB, and volatile Mortgage Servicing Rights [MSR] hedging, we are not overly concerned.

This is because the funding market remains more than healthy with the projected Fed pivot likely to bring forth lower borrowing costs, with it likely to well balance the mREIT's prospects ahead. We shall discuss further.

RITM Remains Laser Focused On Asset Diversification

RITM YTD Stock Price

Trading View

It is not a coincidence that mREITs in general had performed well since the October 2023 bottom, thanks to the elevated interest rates bringing forth robust interest incomes.

For reference, RITM reported excellent interest incomes, which currently comprise $478.65M in FQ2'24 (+11.3% QoQ/ +20% YoY) or the equivalent 38.9% (+1.9 points QoQ/ +0.4 YoY) of its overall revenues.

At the same time, thanks to the cooling inflation, the Fed has already signaled a potential pivot in the upcoming FOMC meeting in September 2024, with the lower borrowing costs and expanded spreads likely being a boon to the mREIT's bottom-lines.

For reference, the higher interest expense/ warehouse line fees have already impacted the mREIT's adj Earnings Available for Distribution [EAD] to $0.47 in FQ2'24 (-2% QoQ/ -24.1% YoY/ -11.3% from FQ2'19 levels of $0.53) and the Fed pivot likely being a boon by the end of the year.

As a result, we can understand why the market is increasingly optimistic about RITM's prospects, especially since the lower interest rates may trigger higher refinancing and origination once residential mortgage rates fall below the magic number of below 5%.

Therefore, while the management has offered a relatively cautious commentary surrounding the residential mortgage market in the FQ2'24 earnings call, we believe that it has been on the conservative side indeed.

The same prudence has also been observed in RITM's balance sheet, with stable cash/ equivalents of $1.23B (+8.8% QoQ/ -9.5% YoY) and liabilities of $34.59B (-14.9% QoQ/ +29.7% YoY).

This is despite the management closing three acquisitions/ transactions in FQ2'24, with it also triggering an expanded Service Portfolio of $868B (+22.5% QoQ/ +58.1% YoY).

Even so, RITM is not resting on its laurels, attributed to the Asset Management revenue growth to $109.43M (+44.2% QoQ/ +32.3% from FQ4'23 level), with it comprising a growing part of its FQ2'24 revenues at 8.9% (+2.9 points QoQ/ +3.1 from FQ4'23 levels).

This development continues to exemplify RITM's desire to diversify their mREIT business into various different markets and increase the enterprise/ business value of the overall company, attributed to the acquisition of Sculptor Capital Management in November 2023 and the transaction with the Great Ajax in February 2024.

For example, RITM recently closed two new Collateralized Loan Obligation [CLO] for ~$780M of Assets Under Management [AUM] through Sculptor in the latest quarter, bringing the total AUM to $32B across the real estate, credit, and multi-strategy investing spectrum.

At the same time, the management also seeks to diversify Great Ajax from the previous residential mortgage REIT to commercial mortgage REIT.

Most importantly, Sculptor has been able to serve Great Ajax as an external manager while generating fee-related earnings during the process, allowing the latter to capitalize on commercial real estate investment opportunities prior to the eventual recovery of the residential market.

As a result of RITM's strategic efforts as discussed above, we are already starting to see highly opportunistic synergy across its recent acquisitions/ transactions, with the vertical integration likely to drive further growth opportunities across private and public asset/ credit markets while moving beyond the traditional mREIT offerings.

At the same time, RITM has highlighted "a significant amount of hedge to our MSR portfolios where I would -- where we could tell you that the overall protection of that book is probably at the highest level that we've seen in years," implying the management's prudence during the Fed cutting cycle ahead.

Combined with its ability to expand the CLO business through third party debt and equity investors during in a challenging credit environment, we believe that the mREIT remains well positioned to weather the transitory few years ahead while growing its global asset management platform.

RITM's Discounted Valuations Likely Attributed To The Management's Excessive Prudence - Dividend Growth Hunters Beware Of This Risk

RITM's Valuations

Tikr Terminal

For now, RITM remains cheap at FWD P/E valuations of 6.64x, compared to its 10Y mean of 7.01x and 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 7.37x. Even when compared to the sector median of 11.96x, other mREITs such as Annaly (NLY) at 7.32x and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) at 11.85x, it is apparent that the former has been discounted here.

This is especially since the consensus forward estimates remain stable, with the mREIT expected to generate flattish top/ bottom-line growth through the transitory few years ahead.

We believe that part of the headwinds may be attributed to RITM's flat annualized dividends of $1.00 per share since mid-2021 and its relatively underwhelming EAD Payout Ratio of 53.1% in FQ2'24 (52% in FQ1'24 and 40.3% in FQ2'23), compared to the 94.3% reported in FQ2'19 and 92.1% in FY2019.

With no dividend payout growth and lower payout ratio compared to its peers, such as NLY at 95.5%, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) at 67.9%, and BXMT at 83.9% in the latest quarter, we can understand why dividend hunters may have been disappointed with RITM thus far.

Even so, we maintain our belief that RITM's lack of dividend growth is likely well balanced by the liabilities reduction and strategic acquisitions, as discussed above, with these efforts likely to moderately improve its financial performance and book value per share in the intermediate term.

As a result of the focus on asset diversification, dividend investors may want to temper their intermediate term expectations, with the management likely to sustain the minimal payout growth ahead.

At the same time, we would like to offer a contrarian view, in which RITM's fixed payouts are likely to remain safe and well covered during the transitory few years ahead, implying that its dividend investment thesis remains compelling for those seeking stable quarterly incomes.

So, Is RITM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

RITM 10Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, RITM has continued to chart higher highs and higher lows since the May 2023 bottom, while appearing to retest its previous resistance levels of $11.50s.

For context, we had offered a fair value estimate of $14.20 in our last article, based on the LTM EAD of $2.19 ending FQ1'24 and the FWD P/E of 6.50x.

Based on the updated fair value estimates of $13.20 (based on LTM EAD of $2.04 ending FQ2'24) and its book value per share of $12.39 (+1.6% QoQ/ +1.8% YoY), it goes without saying that RITM remains highly attractive for value oriented investors.

At the same time, its dividend investment thesis remains rich based on the forward yields of 8.67%, compared to the sector median of 3.12% and the US Treasury Yields of between 3.94% and 5.27%.

With a Fed rate cut already a likelihood, worsened by the market's recent rotation from high growth stocks, we believe that RITM's rich dividend investment thesis looks even more compelling here, significantly aided by its inherent undervaluation.

Capital appreciation remains possible in the intermediate future as well, once the management executes its diversification plan and subsequently grow its book value per share/ dividend payouts upon the normalization of the macroeconomic outlook.

As a result, investors may wait patiently while being paid rich dividends during its turnaround. We maintain our Buy rating for the RITM stock.