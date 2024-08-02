Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BMWYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Maximilian Schoberl - Director of Corporate Affairs
Oliver Zipse - Chairman of the Board of Management
Walter Mertl - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Gibbs - Automotive News Europe

Maximilian Schoberl

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the telephone conference of the BMW Group for the second quarter. Today, we have here as always, Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management; and our CFO, Walter Mertl. First, Oliver will give you a general business update for the BMW Group. Walter will then take you through our financial results. After a short break, we will then have time for our Q&A session.

So we can start. Oliver, please go ahead.

Oliver Zipse

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. In the past few days, several automotive manufacturers have released their half year results. A glance at the numbers shows just how differentiated our industry is. The basic principles are the same for everyone, which reveals even more clearly how different strategic approaches are performing in the current environment. All those who are broadly diversified are reaping the benefits. Our own ambitions are underlined by the first six months. In the face of headwinds, we can capitalize on our competitive strength in the market. In the first half of 2024, BMW Group deliveries were at the same high level as the previous year. Our core BMW brand is growing.

In terms of financial performance, we also delivered consistently high profitability. For the past 10 consecutive quarters, our EBIT margin in the Automotive segment has been within our strategic target range of 8% to 10% or higher. At 10.9%, the group EBT margin once again outperformed our strategic target of 10%. Above all, our all-electric vehicles end models in the higher priced

