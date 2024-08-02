Bashing Big Yielders

mladenbalinovac/E+ via Getty Images

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) gets the spotlight.

ORC is one of the agency mortgage REITs. Their historical performance has been less than impressive. ORC offers investors a huge dividend yield that falls apart faster than a Kardashian marriage.

The question isn’t why ORC’s dividend constantly declines. Well, okay, fine, that can be one of the questions.

But we’re starting with fun facts about ORC.

Why? Because they’re fun, and we’re ringing in the weekend in style.

The First Time ORC Got Crushed

When ORC was a new REIT, they traded at a big premium to book value. Then, ORC got abruptly crushed:

The REIT Forum

That was a particularly interesting time.

Prior to the middle of June 2015, there was no good research on ORC. Everything was junk, no disrespect. I don’t give out trophies for losing. Well, I do, but it's just ribbons. Even losers deserve a ribbon.

They say: “Try harder”.

It's more just a note rather than a ribbon. I'm not paying for ribbons.

So, what happened to crush ORC?

One analyst showed up and started writing about it.

To be fair, my first article was a very simple overview. It just highlighted that ORC was hedging in an unusual way and concluded that I wasn’t convinced ORC deserved such a premium relative to peers.

Then came June 19th, 2015.

After several days of digging into ORC, I came up with two trades:

Investors could short ORC and buy AGNC. (Outstanding idea)

Investors could short ORC and buy the external manager. (Mediocre idea)

The research was impeccable, except for the conclusion. There were a few mistakes I made.

Regarding the premise of shorting ORC and buying AGNC, I thought that trade could take years to play out. It was about two weeks. I learned that when you’re dealing with a small company and you can categorically prove that it is nearly identical to a peer at a very different valuation, the market responds. Hedge funds will pile in to correct the disparity. I had no idea the impact would be so huge.

Why didn’t anyone catch it before me? It required a solid understanding of accounting and a thorough presentation to prove the REITs were nearly identical. It was actually quite a bit of work. It would be much easier today, but that's just experience.

Regarding the premise of shorting ORC and buying BMNM, I made a mistake that feels pretty dumb in hindsight. I modeled scenarios for days. The numbers were solid. I was nailing them. But I forgot the human factor. I thought that ORC issuing new equity would drive management fees to BMNM higher (correct). I thought that would increase earnings for the company (oops, that didn't happen much). While management revenue was trending higher, executive compensation was also climbing. There was substantial insider ownership and the board of directors was happy to increase compensation.

Some people might say my mistake is excused because I trusted the board to do their job (represent shareholders). Or because I believed management when they indicated investors shouldn’t be modeling for ballooning compensation. However, I wouldn’t excuse that mistake. Excuses don’t recover value in the portfolio.

I haven’t evaluated BMNM in a long time. I closed my position years ago (at a small loss) and reallocated the capital. That was a good choice as shares are down more than 50% from my sales.

Note: Checking the current share price doesn’t count as “evaluating” a stock. I don’t intend to evaluate the company again. It does not fit my investment criteria.

I did learn from that mistake. The lessons made me more skeptical. Skepticism is a great trait for an analyst. It allowed me to catch several really terrible REITs like Wheeler (WHLR) and RAIT Financial (ticker defunct).

Here’s a chart from WHLR:

Google Finance

Other Times ORC Fell

The other times ORC got crushed were mostly times when the price-to-book ratio was too high. That was a great predictor. It doesn’t state that the price “will fall”. Instead, price-to-book can be used to assess how the deck is stacked. When the price-to-book ratio is low (and the assets aren’t junk and the REIT isn’t inherently flawed), that’s a great sign for entering a position. However, when the price-to-book ratio is high, there isn’t much upside. If shares go well over book value, the REITs will issue shares. That can help to keep a lid on the price, though AGNC Investment (AGNC) has maintained a shocking premium to book for quite a while. There have been a few pauses in that premium, but most days the absurd premium was present.

If shares trade around book value, any bull thesis for the share price absolutely must include one of the following:

Shares will trade at a substantial premium to book value. Book value will increase substantially.

An investor could argue they are just focused on the dividend, but that’s been a losing strategy. If you're just focused on the cash you get back, you'll be amazed by this investment:

Put $100k in a high-yield checking account.

Withdraw $20k each year and call it income.

Most of the money is tax-free!

Don't look at the account statements and don't call me in year 7.

If you’re focused on the dividends, stick to preferred shares to protect your investment.

This is what it looks like for investors who just bought for dividends:

Ycharts

To be clear, that chart is the total return price. It includes that massive yield. Better yet, it even included a much larger dividend in prior periods (before the cuts).

Since we can see that buying blindly for yield is a bad strategy (well, there goes about 2 followers who somehow didn’t know my view), we’re returning to the book value premise.

Perhaps the investor simply believes the price will be steady for a long time? Clearly, that hasn’t happened historically, but there’s a first time for everything.

Pause. That’s actually a really stupid saying. Many events have never occurred and probably will never occur. Certainly, not within our short lifespans.

We could have longer lifespans, but there’s money in selling junk food and people living longer would increase the deficit from our national Ponzi scheme (Social Security).

Guess we won’t have any public funding for research on increasing health spans. That’s like “lifespan”, but it stipulates that people actually be healthy. I’m not trying to live 3 extra years of misery.

If I wanted misery, I’d root for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Kind of Happy

Look, somebody here probably wants to argue with the green arrow saying “kind of happy”.

Too bad, I’m right.

That investor should only be happy if they dumped their shares in the rally that followed.

If they held on to the shares, then they actually underperformed investors who took on vastly less risk.

Here’s the big chart:

The REIT Forum

See the issue?

If you’re in this for income, you don’t get to just ignore every price movement. Instead, you should be looking for securities that are less volatile.

The preferred shares had a lower dividend yield, but they delivered a better return. Even if the investor bought ORC on the very best day of 2022, those preferred shares delivered higher returns with much lower volatility.

The investor who bought ORC on the very best day in 2021 should probably be shopping at Goodwill as they try to recover from that awful investment. Fun fact. I'm wearing shorts from Goodwill as I write this. I made a trip there and bought about 12 pairs of shorts. I also got a nice suit for $5. I'm building my portfolio. Do you think I'm going to waste my cash on clothes? Do I need new clothes? I'm just going to get them wrinkled and covered in dog hair anyway.

This is part of why I keep telling investors in the sector that they need to look at preferred shares and baby bonds as alternatives. When we go into the common shares, it should be because there is a solid thesis that warrants a higher share price.

Why Does ORC Go Down?

Sorry, I really haven’t gotten around to this, have I?

ORC is trying to support a huge dividend. If you look at the dividend + overhead costs, ORC would have to earn a staggering return on their equity each year.

Historically, management hasn’t been nearly good enough at trading MBS to do that. No disrespect. I didn’t trade their portfolio for them. They get credit for the record they created. Shares trade around book value, yet the total returns since inception are substantially negative.

If my portfolio had produced negative returns since I started The REIT Forum, I would probably have a different career.

The returns available on MBS after adjusting the relevant duration risks and hedging simply won’t cover the amount of cash flow required to pay management and pay shareholders. However, even if management was free, the cash flows wouldn’t be enough.

Over time there will be shifts in interest rates and book value will fall. There are periods where book value rises, but not as often and not as far. So the trend is lower. Since book value declines, there is less equity available to leverage into the model. With less equity, the amount they could theoretically generate falls even further.

I say theoretically because in practice we can see that ORC produced negative total returns since inception despite having more than a decade for the sample period.

That’s pretty bad.

Happens To Many High Yielders

This isn’t unique to ORC. ORC just happens to be a great example to use.

For The Dude In The Back Yelling About Cherry Picking

I only included 3 preferred shares in the prior chart.

I created another chart using a bunch of other preferred shares. To avoid any correlation issues, I didn’t use any other preferred shares from the same REITs.

The REIT Forum

We good?

ORC got dominated by a bunch of preferred shares. Stop taking extra risk.

Also, my outlook on ORC is bearish. Just to ensure there's no confusion. It's a bearish stance on ORC.

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC RC PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC RITM FBRT CSWC DX CIM ACRE ARCC TWO NYMT GPMT BXSL ORC MFA GBDC ARR MITT TSLX CHMI OBDC IVR OCSL TCPC SLRC PFLT GAIN MFIC TPVG FSK

If you’re looking for a stock that I haven’t mentioned yet, you’ll still find it in the charts below. The charts contain comparisons based on price-to-book value, dividend yields, and earnings yield. You won’t find these tables anywhere else.

For mortgage REITs, please look at the charts for AGNC, NLY, DX, ORC, ARR, CHMI, TWO, IVR, CIM, EFC, NYMT, MFA, MITT, AAIC, PMT, RITM, BXMT, GPMT, WMC, and RC.

For BDCs, please look at the charts for MAIN, CSWC, ARCC, TSLX, TPVG, OCSL, GAIN, GBDC, SLRC, OBDC, PFLT, TCPC, FSK, PSEC, and MFIC.

This series is the easiest place to find charts providing up-to-date comparisons across the sector.

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

BDC Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Preferred Share and Baby Bond Charts

I changed the coloring a bit. We needed to adjust to include that the first fixed-to-floating shares have transitioned over to floating rates. When a share is already floating, the stripped yield may be different from the “Floating Yield on Price” due to changes in interest rates. For instance, NLY-F already has a floating rate. However, the rate is only reset once per 3 months. The stripped yield is calculated using the upcoming projected dividend payment, and the “Floating Yield on Price” is based on where the dividend would be if the rate reset today. In my opinion, for these shares, the “Floating Yield on Price” is clearly the more important metric.

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

