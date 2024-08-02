Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.08K Followers

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BMWYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 4:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Maximilian Schoberl - Director of Corporate Affairs
Oliver Zipse - Chairman of the Board of Management
Walter Mertl - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Galliers - Goldman Sachs
Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan
Tim Rokossa - Deutsche Bank
Justin Bazalgette - Federated Hermes
Henning Cosman - Barclays Capital
Patrick Hummel - UBS
Stephen Reitman - Bernstein-Societe Generale

Maximilian Schoberl

So ladies and gentlemen, welcome back again. Oliver Zipse, myself and Walter Mertl are also in the room, but we can start with our Q&A sessions. The operator will first give you some technical instructions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin our Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]. The first question is from George Galliers at Goldman Sachs. Please unmute yourself and begin with your question.

George Galliers

Yes, good morning and thank you for taking my question. The question I had was with respect to pricing developments as we go into the second half. Please, could you give us an update in terms of what you are seeing in the market geographically with respect to pricing? And how do these compare to your assessment of the market at the end of the first quarter? Thank you.

Maximilian Schoberl

Thank you very much, George. Your question will be answered by Walter.

Walter Mertl

Good morning, George. Many thanks for the pricing question. I would like to differentiate pricing questions between transaction prices at the dealership and the impact on our P&L, meaning my revenue. Our guidance in principle and our outlook talked about that our prices across our portfolio this year in '24 expect to be on last year's level, on last year total average rather than just Q1.

Based

