Google Is The Stalwart Of Big Tech (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 02, 2024
Summary

  • Google is integrating ads into AI search results and launching innovative AI tools to solidify its search dominance, making it competitive against AI rivals like Meta and OpenAI.
  • Google's valuation, now more favorable after a price decline, presents moderate growth and stability, contrasting with the higher volatility of companies like Amazon and Tesla.
  • Google’s closed-source approach may hinder AI competitiveness compared to Meta's open-source strategy, but its reputation and AI investments position it as a long-term leader.

3d Rendered Metal Chess Pieces

gazanfer/E+ via Getty Images

I last covered Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG) in June; I issued a hold rating at the time on overvaluation concerns. After a 7% decline in price since then, I am upgrading my rating to a Buy again. Google

Oliver Rodzianko is a financial analyst specializing in the technology sector, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and semiconductors. He has earned a strong reputation on Seeking Alpha, where he has built a substantial following and consistently features in the platform's "Must Reads." His expertise is also recognized on GuruFocus, which often syndicates his work to Forbes, enhancing his visibility and influence in the financial community. Additionally, Oliver contributes insightful stock analyses to TipRanks and occasionally writes for The Motley Fool UK. Oliver's research experience is comprehensive, encompassing equity research on public companies through a blend of traditional fundamental analysis and advanced proprietary data tools. His investment philosophy centers on Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP), with an increasing focus on value investing in small-cap and micro-cap companies. He actively manages a private investment portfolio, prioritizing high-quality, undervalued businesses with sustainable growth potential and ethical practices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, TSLA, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

