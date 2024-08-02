OceanProd/iStock via Getty Images

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) is an interesting stock.

Here on Seeking Alpha, there's a huge variance in analyst opinion on the name, which makes sense given the company's strong performance and astronomical valuation. On the one hand, it's an exciting company in a transformative industry. On the other hand, the multiple (for some) is simply too expensive to consider.

While there are a lot of factors in play when it comes to a potential allocation, the investment case for SOUN is actually pretty straightforward.

In a single sentence, the company has positioned itself as a frontrunner in the rapidly expanding voice AI market.

While the multiple is expensive, SOUN has made a lot of progress in translating the company's proprietary tech and data stack into tangible revenue streams, which we expect will continue.

SOUN may be an expensive stock based on current financials, but the company's product is real, the value proposition to clients is strong, and the monetization potential is massive.

For their part, SOUN management think that the Voice AI market could be worth $100 billion, which we think sounds reasonable if you back the numbers out.

Thus, as results continue to grow and the company continues to sign more and more big-name clients, we think that a buy here, on balance, is an attractive long-term move.

Let's dive in and explain why.

SOUN's Financials

SOUN's business is largely driven by the company's Voice AI platform, which provides an 'out of the box' product for businesses that are looking to cut costs or improve their services by implementing an efficient, automated speech-based solution to processes that are expensive or slow at the present moment.

Top areas ripe for disruption include restaurant drive throughs, call centers, hospitality businesses, automotive infotainment systems, and IoT devices.

When it comes to revenue, the company operates on a dual-pillar model. Pillar one is royalties (essentially licensing fees) for integrations, which is straightforward. A client comes to SOUN and says that they want Voice AI in their product - the company charges a fee based on usage, volume, or duration.

The second pillar is subscription revenue from service providers, which happens any time SOUN's voice platform facilitates commerce, like booking an appointment or ordering food at a drive through.

Each of these pillars contribute to SOUN's top line.

However, over the longer term, SOUN sees the real 'golden goose' in combining both of these pillars. The idea here would be that SOUN's Voice AI products could facilitate commerce through products that have licensed the platform already.

Here's how this would work in the company's own words:

For example, when the driver of a voice-enabled car places an order to a restaurant that is also voice enabled, we will have unlocked a seamless transaction. Accordingly, the restaurant will pay us for that order, and we will share that revenue with the product creator or the car manufacturer. In this example, each party receives value in the ecosystem. The restaurant is happy because they generated a new lead and booked a sale. The user is happy because they have received value through a natural ordering process, simply by speaking to their car. And the car manufacturer is happy because they delivered value to the end user and generated additional revenue from the usage of their product.

If implemented once the ecosystem gets large enough, it could be a huge flywheel that powers long term financial results for the company.

This makes a ton of sense to us, and we expect that the revenue generated from these three pillars, in the coming years, should be substantial.

Management puts the TAM for pillar two alone at over 100 billion, which seems reasonable to us. This is because improving the user interface for a truly massive number of consumer products and services on a go-forward basis could be worth a whole hell of a lot:

We estimate our pillar two total addressable market to be over $100 billion with over 1 million restaurants and approximately 30 million businesses in North America alone that we can offer our solutions to. And with dozens of languages we already provide to our pillar one customers, we plan to also go international in pillar two.

But where do things sit at the current moment?

Gross margins are strong, hovering in the 60-70% range, which shows that the per-unit cost of running the software platform is small vs. the scale of the revenue generated on a unit basis:

These GM's recently dipped as a result of an acquisition of a lower-margin business, but we expect that they should trend higher as synergies are found and efficiencies are exploited.

From a growth angle, SOUN's top line also continues to grow quickly (at more than 70% YoY) as the company continues to win business in the market and expand via acquisition:

Thus, between the growth profile and gross margin profile, we're very happy with SOUN's overall business trajectory.

Surely the whole financial picture can't be this rosy, though. Where are the flaws?

In short, the company is growing with solid unit economics, but it's still unprofitable when it comes to the bottom line. The company's slow-growing, fixed cost base is still larger than revenue by a good bit, which leads to negative operating and net income figures:

The good news here is that profitability seems to have inflected somewhat as revenue continues to expand. We're still likely years away from meaningfully positive free cash flow, but things are headed in the right direction.

Additionally, the company just paid off all of its debt, which means that the cap structure of SOUN is more well optimized to let profits, if and when they do eventually come, drop to shareholders. Plus, by pre-paying this debt back, the company saves a bundle on interest and fees, so it seems like a solid de-risking move by management on the whole.

With more than $180 million in the bank (as reported), we're confident that SOUN has a strong runway ahead to optimize P&L and grow more efficiently into the future.

Net net, we're not worried about solvency in the near term, and we like the moves management is making.

As the company's growth and margin profile continues into the future, we think the opportunity in this market is very large.

The bookings backlog alone for SOUN over the next 7 years stands at nearly $700 million, which grew more than 80% YoY. If this growth continues, then SOUN's top line results could compound nicely.

We wouldn't be surprised to see SOUN doing $200-$300 million in revenue by the end of 2026 / early 2027 as monetization improves and Voice AI demand continues to grow.

SOUN's Valuation

As we've just laid out, we like SOUN's product positioning and financial results, which have a lot of room for growth in the coming years.

However, right now, SOUN is trading at a $1.6 billion market cap, which is expensive - there's no doubt about that.

TTM sales sit at around $51 million, which makes the P/S a very high ~30x.

There's no income to speak of, and the TTM $93 million net loss is larger than the company's revenue, so it's easy to see how this valuation is very rich for current results.

However, you need to look into the future here to get a better sense of where the company could end up. We mentioned in the last section that we could see TTM sales hitting ~$250 million as a midpoint by the end of 2026 based on analyst estimates and management commentary, which would imply a much more reasonable 6.4x 2026 sales multiple.

We're more bullish than the average analyst on where the organic business could go, but much of that is due to the consistent drumbeat of positive news and partnerships that the company has announced, including a huge launch with Stellantis (STLA) and a strong stable of brands that already work with the company:

If you end up with $250 million by the start of 2027 and margins remain similar, then you'd likely also be seeing positive net income by then, which should further buttress the multiple.

Thus, overall, while the stock appears expensive at present, in the coming years, we don't think that the valuation looks that unreasonable.

Even factoring in aggressive multiple decay of 66% between now and 2026-2027, if growth continues as we've laid out, then you'd end up with roughly 60% upside in the stock going forward, which seems attractive.

This would imply a stock price of around $7.50.

Risks

Of course, things may not continue as we've laid out, which is why we should now touch on the risks associated with an investment in SOUN.

First off, as discussed, the multiple, right now, is so high as to be functionally meaningless. That said, if the company can't maintain a growth rate and execute on the opportunity in front of it, then it's highly possible that shares in SOUN could see material downside.

Additionally, Earnings are coming up in a few days on August 8th. While we expect a positive report given the momentum the company has displayed on the new business front, it's possible that some development on that call will introduce new risks that we haven't considered.

Finally, SOUN is a small competitor in a field dominated by multi-trillion-dollar companies, and thus has less juice to throw at the product than Microsoft (MSFT) or Meta (META).

We think this risk is ameliorated somewhat for three reasons:

SOUN is focused on specific commercial applications of Voice AI, which have not historically been favored by OpenAI / Google's (GOOG) more B2C focused products. SOUN has already inked deals with high profile brands that should give them some standing within the industry despite their smaller size. SOUN has the benefit of being a true 'third party' provider in Voice AI, as mentioned by the company here:

The Voice AI offerings from big tech companies are primarily an extension of their more core services and offerings. Rather than strengthening a customer’s product, it can take over the entire experience, thus disintermediating our brand, users and data. As a result, brands relying on big tech may lose their ability to innovate, differentiate and customize. In some cases, these providers even compete with the products they support, making them increasingly less attractive as a choice for a voice interface.

Thus, the risk here, again, is reduced somewhat as a result of SOUN's specific value prop.

Summary

All in all, SOUN is an interesting looking investment that we believe has significant potential upside as a result of the very real opportunity in Voice AI, combined with the company's track record of financial growth.

Shares are expensive, but as the company grows into the opportunity, we think that the current price is actually attractive, if our growth projections are in the right ballpark. This is true, even factoring in serious multiple decay between now and then.

Thus, our 'Buy' rating.

Stay safe out there!

