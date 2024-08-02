Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TNEYF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCPK:TNEYF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Schmidt - President and Chief Executive Officer
Steve Buytels - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning. Welcome everyone to the Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 1, 2024, discussing the recent Q2 2024 Results Press Release.

I would like to introduce today’s speakers, Mr. Brian Schmidt, President and CEO; and Mr. Steve Buytels, Chief Financial Officer. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Mr. Schmidt, you may begin your conference.

Brian Schmidt

Good morning, and thank you, John. Welcome everyone to the call to discuss our second quarter operating and financial results. My name is Brian Schmidt, President and CEO; and I’m joined this morning by Steve Buytels, our CFO.

The second quarter 2024 was truly outstanding for Tamarack, and was highlighted by outperformance on our production volumes that averaged 64,143 boe per day. This was driven by success of Tamarack operations team in recovering volumes from the previously announced third-party Nipisi outage and ongoing development success in the Charlie Lake.

Starting with our heavy oil portfolio, we have seen significant year-over-year growth from our North Clearwater assets achieving new record oil production growing to 19,500 boe per day in Q2 2024. This compares to 15,400 boe per day in Q2 2023 and represents a year-on-year increase of 26%. This is the result of continued success of Tamarack’s drilling and development program.

This production result was achieved despite operational headwinds at the start of the quarter. Our team responded quickly and was able to implement several solutions to restore the majority of the 6,200 boe per day of production that had been shut in as a result of the downturn in April 13, 2024.

The Mitsue

